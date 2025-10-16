Cyrano de Bergerac: a ‘huge-hearted’ production
This ‘playful’ and ‘poignant’ rendition brings new life to the ‘gilet-sporting, verse-spouting’ titular soldier
“Why is this RSC reinvention of Edmond Rostand’s much-revived 1897 play so unusually enchanting,” asked Dominic Maxwell in The Times. Is it Adrian Lester, never better, as the large-nosed, “gilet-sporting, verse-spouting” soldier of the title, “handy in a duel, even handier with a turn of phrase”? Is it Susannah Fielding as his “ideal woman”, Roxane? Is it Simon Evans and the poet Debris Stevenson’s lively modern-language translation? Is it the humour, “which nestles this tragicomedy even at its saddest”? The truth is that nearly everything in Evans’ “huge-hearted production” is perfectly calibrated. Even the famous nose is nicely done: big enough for you to see why Cyrano, beneath the bravado, is deeply insecure – “but not so big that you spend time wondering how it stays on”.
Lester is the highlight of the show, said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. As Cyrano, channelling his love for Roxane through the handsome but tongue-tied young soldier Christian (Levi Brown), writing his love letters and feeding him lines, Lester gives this production its “sublimely wounded soul”. The staging is “nifty”, too, bringing the romance and violence of France’s 17th-century golden age to life.
“Playful, poignant, profound, perfectly pitched” – Cyrano himself would have “a field day” finding words to describe this “glorious” production, said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times. It “tumbles across the stage, filling the RSC’s Swan Theatre with life”. It is “just wonderful”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
I found the production a little tricksy, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. “Each character has their own speaking style: whether that be monosyllabic Christian, Roxane breaking lines as her thoughts fly, or Cyrano’s rhymes shifting to map his mood.” But the big set-pieces work beautifully, notably the famous balcony scene, in which Cyrano first whispers advice to Christian, and then woos Roxane himself, from the shadows. “It’s not perfect. But, played confidently across the board, and bolstered to the hilt by Lester’s presence, it’s another RSC must-see.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Chinese threat: No. 10’s evidence leads to more questions
Talking Point Keir Starmer is under pressure after collapsed spying trial
-
I Swear: a ‘warm-hearted’ comedy-drama
The Week Recommends While ‘inescapably hilarious’, the drama also lifts the lid on John Davidson’s experiences with Tourette syndrome
-
Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary feels like an ‘advert’
Talking Point Carefully controlled three-part show fails to answer the interesting questions it raises
-
I Swear: a ‘warm-hearted’ comedy-drama
The Week Recommends While ‘inescapably hilarious’, the drama also lifts the lid on John Davidson’s experiences with Tourette syndrome
-
Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary feels like an ‘advert’
Talking Point Carefully controlled three-part show fails to answer the interesting questions it raises
-
What to read by Nobel Prize in Literature winner László Krasznahorkai
In the Spotlight The Hungarian writer’s melodic prose is ‘quite unlike anyone else’s’
-
Nathan Harris’ 6 favorite books that turn adventures into revelations
Feature The author recommends works by Kazuo Ishiguro, Ian McGuire, and more
-
Book reviews: ‘Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What We Can Do About It’ and ‘It Girl: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin’
Feature How big tech is betraying its users and how Jane Birkin’s allure led her to struggle with her own self-worth
-
The delightful, smutty world of Jilly Cooper
In the Spotlight Millions mourn the ‘Mrs Kipling of sex’
-
Lee Miller at the Tate: a ‘sexy yet devastating’ show
The Week Recommends The ‘revelatory’ exhibition tells the photographer’s story ‘through her own impeccable eye’
-
6 eye-catching rounded homes
Feature Featuring a central spiral staircase in Michigan and a Balinese-style estate with ocean views in Hawaii