Music reviews: Mdou Moctar, Panda Bear, and Tate McRae

‘Tears of Injustice’ by Mdou Moctar

If Mdou Moctar’s 2024 album, Funeral for Justice, was “the electric sound of furious political protest,” said Joe Gross in Rolling Stone, Tears of Injustice is “the mourning after, when people huddle for strength as friends are dying and enemies are in power.” Where Funeral was an explosive mix of psychedelic rock, blues, and guitar riffs worthy of Prince, Tears finds the 40-year-old Nigerien-born singer-guitarist and his band laying down live, acoustic performances of the same material, “reworking the songs in ways no less powerful than the originals.” The five-minute electric version of “Imouhar” is slowed to eight minutes that recall “a Neil Young afternoon in Laurel Canyon one moment and an African desert the next.” Moctar recorded these versions after a 2023 military coup in Niger left him and his band stranded in the U.S., said Selena Fragassi in the Chicago Sun-Times. He sings in his native Tamasheq mixed with French, his contemporary takes on Saharan desert blues “shining a light on the effects of colonialism and exploitation that have left Nigeriens in a constant battle with poverty, inequity, and political unrest.”

