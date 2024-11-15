Will Trump fire Fed chair Jerome Powell?

An 'unprecedented legal battle' could decide the economy's future

Illustration of Jerome Powell and Donald Trump
Trump believes the president "should have a say in rates policy"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

During his first term as president, Donald Trump considered firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He backed off then. Would Trump try again in a second term?

Any attempt by Trump to fire Powell could spark an "unprecedented legal battle," said The Wall Street Journal. Powell was asked after the election if he would resign if Trump asked. "No," said Powell. The president, he said, simply doesn't have the authority to get rid of him. "Not permitted under the law," Powell told reporters. Whether Trump wants to challenge Powell's understanding of the law is still anybody's guess — but a number of advisers believe the Fed's independence from presidential commands "isn't supported by constitutional law and isn't good for the economy," said the Journal.



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

