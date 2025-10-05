Jaguar Land Rover’s cyber bailout
Should the government do more to protect business from the ‘cyber shockwave’?
It is now more than a month since a devastating cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover forced the closure of factories in the UK, India, Slovakia and Brazil, said Jasper Jolly in The Guardian. There are finally signs of recovery: the company, which is owned by India’s Tata Group, is preparing for “a very limited restart of production”. Investors seem sanguine about JLR’s ability to ride out the storm: the Indian-listed shares of Tata Motors have “barely been disturbed” by the crisis. But even if an estimated £2.6 billion “cash burn” isn’t existential for JLR, its army of smaller suppliers, employing some 200,000 in Britain, are more exposed.
Many “had little choice but to shut down immediately”, said Sky News. There have been calls for a Covid-style furlough programme to protect workers. Ministers aren’t touching that, but they have given a £1.7 billion export development guarantee that JLR can use to unlock bank loans. The idea is that the cash will trickle down to support the supply chain. Plenty remain sceptical about that.
‘Moral hazard’
Jaguar Land Rover has made British business history, said Ali Lyon in City AM. The loans aren’t exactly a bailout, but this is “the first time that a company has been granted government support to respond to a cyberattack” – sparking fears of setting a “moral hazard” if ministers now feel obliged to prop up every victim. All the more so, since it emerges that JLR had been dragging its heels about taking out cyber insurance.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
“It beggars belief that management could have left the company so exposed”, given “paralysing hacks elsewhere”, including at M&S and the Co-op, said Jeremy Warner in The Daily Telegraph. And, now that they’ve been caught napping, it “is not up to the taxpayer to support a profitable private company”. Quite right, said Nils Pratley in The Guardian. Cyberattacks have “become a risk of doing business”. The Treasury cannot be expected to underwrite the costs.
‘Suspected weak link’
The Tata board faces plenty of questions, said The Daily Telegraph – not least the role played by Tata Consultancy Services, a subsidiary whose IT helpdesks are “the suspected weak link” in both the JLR and M&S attacks. Yet, clearly, the Government needs to help. The Tories have floated the idea of a reinsurance scheme to protect British business from what Liam Byrne, of the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee, calls “a cyber shockwave ripping through our industrial heartlands”.
It can’t come soon enough, said Wired. The attack has been claimed by Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, a collaboration between three English-speaking groups. If youthful hackers can have this impact, imagine what a more coordinated and sustained attack from an enemy power might do.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
iPhone Air: Thinness comes at a high price
Feature Apple’s new iPhone is its thinnest yet but is it worth the higher price and weaker battery life?
-
Google: A monopoly past its prime?
Feature Google’s antitrust case ends with a slap on the wrist as courts struggle to keep up with the tech industry’s rapid changes
-
GPT-5: Not quite ready to take over the world
Feature OpenAI rolls back its GPT-5 model after a poorly received launch
-
Broken brains: The social price of digital life
Feature A new study shows that smartphones and streaming services may be fueling a sharp decline in responsibility and reliability in adults
-
The Hermit Kingdom's laptop warriors
Feature American firms are unwittingly hiring IT workers with a second job—as North Korean operatives
-
Deep thoughts: AI shows its math chops
Feature Google's Gemini is the first AI system to win gold at the International Mathematical Olympiad
-
Palantir: The all-seeing tech giant
Feature Palantir's data-mining tools are used by spies and the military. Are they now being turned on Americans?
-
Intellectual property: AI gains at creators' expense
Feature Two federal judges ruled that it is fair use for AI firms to use copyrighted media to train bots