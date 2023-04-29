Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

AI: Google seeks to regain lost ground

Once a leader in the artificial intelligence wars, the company is now sweating its comeback

Google Alphabet and Bard.

Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
April 29, 2023

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Google's $162 billion search business is under threat for the first time from AI competitors, said Nico Grant in The New York Times. For 25 years, that "simple white page with the Google company logo and an empty bar in the middle" has been "one of the most widely used web pages in the world." But in March, Google employees were stunned by the news that "Samsung was considering replacing Google with Microsoft's Bing as the default search engine on its devices." Bing, an also-ran for years, suddenly had something that Google did not: It was faster to incorporate artificial intelligence technology into its product. Now "Google is racing to build an all-new search engine" and upgrade the old one using AI that offers a "more personalized experience." At stake isn't just Samsung's $3 billion annual contract but also Google's $20 billion deal with Apple, up for renewal this year.

Skip advert

The irony here is that Google led the AI race for years, said Miles Kruppa in The Wall Street Journal. In 2014, Google's parent, Alphabet, acquired DeepMind, a U.K. AI research lab that, like OpenAI, has been working on "computer systems that can closely mimic or even replicate human thought." But its breakthroughs to date have mostly been devoted to life sciences, such as AI that's used to predict protein structures. A sign of the panic at Google is the decision to now scrunch together DeepMind with its other AI team, Google Brain, said Ron Amadeo in Ars Technica. The two groups "seldom collaborated or shared computer code with one another," and built up "years of intense rivalry." A merger may not fix this: Jeff Dean, the head of Brain, which invented the neural network architecture at the core of most current AI work, will still report directly to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Google's rush to keep pace is compromising its ethics, said Davey Alba and Julia Love in Bloomberg. It had always been cautious of AI's power "and the ethical considerations for embedding the technology into search." But in December, Google's leadership "changed its appetite for risk." The head of Google's responsible-innovation group "over-ruled a risk evaluation by members of her team stating that Bard," its AI chatbot, "could cause harm." One worker called Bard "a pathological liar," or worse — for instance, giving answers to questions about scuba diving that "would likely result in serious injury or death." But now that AI is Google's top priority, ethics employees say, "it's become futile to speak up."

Skip advert

What does Google have to fear? asked Dan Gallagher in The Wall Street Journal. Microsoft beat it to market in search technology, but that "hasn't made much of a dent." Microsoft's share of the global search market grew to a whopping 2.88 percent in March. And as for the possibility of losing Samsung? Phone users in the European Union "have had an option to pick search engines since early 2020, following a $5 billion antitrust ruling against Google." Google's share of the market in Europe has remained unchanged at 97 percent. 

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

How Bernard Arnault became the world's richest person
Bernard Arnault holding dollar balloon
Profile

How Bernard Arnault became the world's richest person

Is Musk steering Tesla toward disaster?
Tesla logo.
Today's big question

Is Musk steering Tesla toward disaster?

U.K. thwarts Microsoft's $69 billion bid for Activision Blizzard
logos of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard
Big deal blocked

U.K. thwarts Microsoft's $69 billion bid for Activision Blizzard

What's next for America's empty offices?
Filing cabinet apartment
Today's big question

What's next for America's empty offices?

Most Popular

U.S. production of bullets, missiles hit by explosion at 1 Louisiana mill
Bullet factory in Utah
Supply Chains

U.S. production of bullets, missiles hit by explosion at 1 Louisiana mill

Lawyers: Disney has 'extremely strong' 1st Amendment case against DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Mad about the Mouse

Lawyers: Disney has 'extremely strong' 1st Amendment case against DeSantis

James Corden ends his Late Late Show run with song, tears, special guests
Late night hosts and James Corden
Last Night on Late Late Night

James Corden ends his Late Late Show run with song, tears, special guests