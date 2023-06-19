COVID-19 relief fraud by the numbers

President Joe Biden ended the Covid-19 national emergency this past April, a little more than three years after the pandemic began. While the disease may no longer be an everyday crisis, the pandemic saw the emergence of a new problem: efforts by fraudsters to steal Covid-19 relief funds from the government.

While fraud schemes surrounding Covid have been well documented, a report from The Associated Press provided new figures that shed light on what the AP called "the greatest grift in U.S. history." In total, the outlet reported that $400 billion in Covid relief funds were stolen or lost, and that figure is "certain to grow as investigators dig deeper into thousands of potential schemes," the AP said.

The haphazard nature of the pandemic's early days, along with agency shortages and other problems, created an environment where "the grift was just way too easy," the AP reported. The government's relief funds represented a "sort of endless pot of money that anyone could access," Dan Fruchter, the chief of the fraud and white-collar crime unit for the Eastern District of Washington's U.S. Attorney's office, told the outlet. "Folks kind of fooled themselves into thinking that it was a socially acceptable thing to do, even though it wasn't legal."

How much fraud has occurred?

While there is no exact number, fraudsters "potentially stole more than $280 billion in Covid-19 relief funding," the AP reported. Another $123 billion was "wasted or spent," putting the total estimated fraud at $403 billion. This combined figure represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion in total relief sent out by the United States during the pandemic.

The agency in charge of dispersing the money, the Small Business Administration (SBA), began doling out funds at a rapid pace upon the start of the pandemic. The SBA handled two massive programs, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Both of these programs ended up giving out billions in relief funds as the pandemic raged.