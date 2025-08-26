August 26 editorial cartoons

Tuesday’s political cartoons include a simple guide to gerrymandering, a MAGA-approved Cracker Barrel logo, and an FBI raid at John Bolton's house

This cartoon is called &amp;ldquo;Gerrymandering, Simplified.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a redistricting map with many sections labeled &amp;ldquo;US&amp;rdquo; that surround a screw-shaped section labeled &amp;ldquo;Them&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This work is titled &amp;ldquo;New MAGA-Approved Logo&amp;rdquo; and is a satire of the Cracker Barrel logo. In this version, the restaurant is named &amp;ldquo;Crackers Only&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump leans on a barrel holding a pile of papers labeled &amp;ldquo;Deportation Only.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two elephants in suits in a Washington DC Office. They are writing on a chalkboard. The chalkboard reads, &amp;ldquo;Texas Gerrymandering. Mail-in Ballot Ban. Voting machine ban. Voter suppression laws. 2020 election lies. January 6. Russian Meddling. &amp;lsquo;I just want to find 11,780&amp;rsquo; votes.&amp;rsquo; One elephant says, &amp;ldquo;The Democratic Party has lost millions of voters!&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;Great&amp;hellip;So why do we have to cheat to win?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon shows FBI agents wheeling files out of a suburban house. An FBI agent shows a warrant to a woman at the house. The woman speaks into a phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Mr. Bolton? The FBI is here to search your house for anything to distract from the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo; Two smaller agents are in the corner of the cartoon. One says, &amp;ldquo;Tomorrow, he&amp;rsquo;ll go back on the White House roof!&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;Yeah, the media loves that!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Stolen Valor&amp;rdquo; and depicts Donald Trump in a faux-miitary outfit that is covered in medals and a name tag that says &amp;ldquo;Gen. Bone Spurs&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;This one I received for using troops to distract from my being all over the Epstein files! And this one is for liberating the Smithsonian from the history of slavery. This one I gave myself for arresting landscapers on their way to work!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Palestine as a loaf of smoking, destroyed bread. A bloody knife with an Israeli flag has sliced through half the bread.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, an Intel logo has been cracked open and dropped into the ground. Donald Trump leans over and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m from the government and I&amp;rsquo;m here to help.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel political cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Smithsonian: A Guided Tour&amp;rdquo;. The top and bottom panel both depict exhibits at the museum labeled with different historical eras and revisionist titles. From top left, the first panel shows an exhibit on &amp;quot;KING GEORGE III, THE MISUNDERSTOOD MONARCH.&amp;quot; The next panel is on &amp;quot;JEFFERSON DAVIS &amp;amp; JUSTICE ROGER B. TANEY, PROTECTING WHITE AGRICULTURE AND SEC FOOTBALL HERITAGE.&amp;quot; An adjacent panel is on &amp;quot;A. LINCOLN: DEI ENABLER,&amp;quot; with the words, &amp;quot;Was he really that honest?&amp;quot;Below, a panel shows the &amp;quot;RED STATE RENAISSANCE, 1861-1865&amp;quot; with a Confederate flag and the caption, &amp;quot;They were this close!&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;The good ol&#039; red, white &amp;amp; blue.&amp;quot; The next exhibit is on &amp;quot;&#039;ROBBER BARONS,&#039; PLUCKY ENTREPRENEURS AND JOB CREATORS,&amp;quot; with a sack of money that reads, &amp;quot;They earned this totally honestly.&amp;quot; The next exhibit is &amp;quot;WORLD WAR II: THE TEMPORARY &#039;SO-CALLED&#039; VICTORY,&amp;quot; with a smiling Hitler face and a train schedule that says, &amp;quot;On time.&amp;quot; The final exhibit is &amp;quot;THE ERA OF TRUMP(S) 2017 to infinity,&amp;quot; and lists the reigns of members of the Trump family. Donald Trump is here and says, Wut?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &quot;FLYOVER STATES&quot; and shows five large arrows pointing upward. The two light-colored arrows on the sides represent &quot;WEST COAST BIG CITY RATES&quot; and &quot;EAST COAST BIG CITY RATES.&quot; The three taller dark-colored arrows are labeled &quot;VIOLENT CRIME RATES IN RED STATES&amp;rdquo; Two National Guard planes fly above the arrows bypassing the red states in favor of the states with less crime.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a two-panel cartoon comparing two different buildings. The left panel is labeled &amp;ldquo;Government School&amp;rdquo; and shows a crumbling Chicago Public Schools building with a broken window. The right panel is labeled &amp;ldquo;Government Company&amp;rdquo; and depicts a modern-looking Intel headquarters building with a freshly broken window.

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

