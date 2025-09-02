September 2 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include Labor Day redefined, an exodus from the CDC, and Donald Trump shouting down rumors

By
published

This cartoon shows a robot sitting at a desk working at a computer. The screen on the computer displays a search bar where the robot has typed in &amp;ldquo;Labor Day&amp;rdquo;. The search results are &amp;ldquo;AI Overview: A day set aside to honor the American robot.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a man in a MAGA hat speaking to a group of fellow MAGA supporters who are angry and are carrying a pitchfork, a torch, and a tire iron. The man in the MAGA hat looks at his phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Whoa! Hold on&amp;hellip; I thought they were messing with the Cracker Barrel logo again, but it&amp;rsquo;s just another school shooting!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, a man and a woman are in a car stuck in a long line of traffic. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I can&amp;rsquo;t tell if this is Labor Day traffic or just fired scientists leaving the CDC.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a tavern where two men are at the bar and watch football on television. The man on the left says, &amp;ldquo;I miss my wife but I know someday we&amp;rsquo;ll be reunited again.&amp;rdquo; His friend responds, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m sorry, when did she pass?&amp;rdquo; The first man responds, &amp;ldquo;Oh she&amp;rsquo;s still alive. I meant when football season ends.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;FIRE AND ICE&amp;rdquo;. It depicts two firefighters in brightly-colored outfits fighting a fire and digging away rubble in the state of Washington. They are surprised by three armed ICE agents pointing handguns at them. One ICE agent says, &amp;ldquo;Hands up, ya filthy immigrants!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;LABOR DAY 2025&amp;rdquo;. It&amp;rsquo;s a take off of Michelangelo&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;Creation of Adam&amp;rdquo; from the Sistine Chapel. In this version, robot hands labeled &amp;ldquo;Automation&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; reach out to touch.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this cartoon, an elephant in a suit is talking to a woman with a &amp;ldquo;Sensible Gun Laws NOW&amp;rdquo; sign. There is police tape in the background in front of the Annunciation Catholic Church. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;I wish you wouldn&amp;rsquo;t bring up gun control every time we have a mass shooting!&amp;rdquo; The woman yells, &amp;ldquo;I wish we didn&amp;rsquo;t regularly have mass shootings!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in a classroom where Donald Trump speaks to a group of students seated at desks. He says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re cutting school lunch programs. But don&amp;rsquo;t worry, you won&amp;rsquo;t have much of an appetite when you get the measles.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel political cartoon. It&amp;rsquo;s drawn in a wildly comic style and depicts Donald Trump on the roof of the White House at night in both panels. On the left, Trump shouts &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;M NOT DEAD!&amp;rdquo; into a megaphone. A voice responds,&amp;rdquo; Awwwww&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; On the right panel, Trump shouts, &amp;ldquo;SHUT UP, JD!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and Gavin Newson as parrots. Trump looks angry and Newsom looks satisfied. They speak back and forth, &amp;ldquo;Stop copying me!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Stop copying me!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re Copying Me!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re Copying Me!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Stop copying me!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Stop copying me!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

