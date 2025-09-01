5 cracking cartoons about the new Cracker Barrel logo
Artists take on MAGA designs, real issues, and more
September 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include Labor Day redefined, an exodus from the CDC, and Donald Trump shouting down rumors
August 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a simple guide to gerrymandering, a MAGA-approved Cracker Barrel logo, and an FBI raid at John Bolton's house
Lipstick on a $4 trillion dollar pig | July 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include MAGA talk show hosts, a Japanese trade deal, and military medals
POTUS, politics and child's play | June 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald's 30 dolls, a Flag Day fail and a MAGA Mayflower
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump | June 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - free speech freeze, unfocussed Dems, and more
MAGA clutches its pearls over James Comey's seashells | May 21 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin, James Comey's Instagram, a Utah public lands dispute, Joe Biden, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.