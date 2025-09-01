5 cracking cartoons about the new Cracker Barrel logo

Artists take on MAGA designs, real issues, and more

This work is titled &amp;ldquo;New MAGA-Approved Logo&amp;rdquo; and is a satire of the Cracker Barrel logo. In this version, the restaurant is named &amp;ldquo;Crackers Only&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump leans on a barrel holding a pile of papers labeled &amp;ldquo;Deportation Orders.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman walk past a newspaper box in this cartoon. The paper in the box reads, &amp;ldquo;Swift, Kelce to wed&amp;rdquo;. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Shouldn&amp;rsquo;t we be focused on more important things like the cracker barrel logo?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon begins with the old Cracker Barrel logo at left under the headline &amp;ldquo;The Old Barrel.&amp;rdquo; The new logo is in the middle under the heading &amp;ldquo;The New Barrel&amp;rdquo;. Two angry people are at right yelling about the &amp;ldquo;Logo rebrand&amp;rdquo; and are labeled &amp;ldquo;Both Barrels&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a man in a suit and an elderly woman sitting at a bus stop. The man has a cardboard box with the contents of his desk inside. There&amp;rsquo;s a sticker on the box that reads &amp;ldquo;FIRED&amp;rdquo;. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I designed the new logo for Cracker Barrel&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Maybe there&amp;rsquo;s an opening at Bud Light&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon resembles the famous image from World War II of American soldiers raising the flag on Iwo Jima. In this version, a group of MAGA supporters with red hats are raising the original Cracker Barrel logo.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

