MAGA clutches its pearls over James Comey's seashells | May 21 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin, James Comey's Instagram, a Utah public lands dispute, Joe Biden, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

By
published

A political cartoon shows Donald Trump sitting on Vladimir Putin's lap. Trump holds a toy truck with a red phone attached that is labeled "UKRAINE PEACE TALKS." Trump says, "VLADIMIR, STOP! OR WE'RE WALKING OUT!"

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place outside where a bulldozer labeled "UTAH ELECTEDS," is driven by three smiling figures representing Utah politicians. The bulldozer is facing a person in a ranger-like hat standing next to a sign that reads "PUBLIC LANDS." One of the politicians in the bulldozer is speaking, with a speech bubble saying, "WE JUST WANT TO DO A LITTLE OFF-ROADING."

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

