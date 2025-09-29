31 political cartoons for September 2025
What editorial cartoonists had to say about Donald Trump, RFK Jr., Jimmy Kimmel, the rapture, the Comey indictment, and more events from September 2025
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
September 29 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump declassifying files, the indictment of James Comey, and the Trump regime's late-night comedy lineup
-
The most abusive Ryder Cup in history
In The Spotlight ‘Snarling’ fan atmosphere at US golf venue was ‘off the scale’
-
The rise of English sparkling wine
The Week Recommends As UK-based brands give champagne a run for its money, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the right bottle
-
September 29 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump declassifying files, the indictment of James Comey, and the Trump regime's late-night comedy lineup
-
September 28 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include the Jim Comey indictment and Pam Bondi as a the Wicked Witch of the West
-
September 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and the rapture that wasn't
-
5 tinfoil-covered cartoons about Tylenol and autism
Cartoons Artists take on the toys in RFK Jr's attic, the war on autism, and more
-
September 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's Russia/Ukraine strategy, the groups fighting for democracy, and Tom Homan left holding the bag
-
September 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the Justice Department cleaning up after Tom Homan, insider trading, and the lure of authoritarianism
-
September 24 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include political division, RFK Jr.'s vaccine quackery, and a warning for Pam Bondi
-
September 23 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include Jimmy Kimmel's return, autism conspiracy theories, and soybean farmers pummeled by Donald Trump's tariffs