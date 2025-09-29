31 political cartoons for September 2025

What editorial cartoonists had to say about Donald Trump, RFK Jr., Jimmy Kimmel, the rapture, the Comey indictment, and more events from September 2025

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and a Secret Service agent standing at the bottom of a broken escalator that leads into the clouds. The agent says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m sorry sir&amp;hellip;The rapture is not working for you either!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man in a MAGA hat speaking to a group of fellow MAGA supporters who are angry and are carrying a pitchfork, a torch, and a tire iron. The man in the MAGA hat looks at his phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Whoa! Hold on&amp;hellip; I thought they were messing with the Cracker Barrel logo again, but it&amp;rsquo;s just another school shooting!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon plays off the famous print and television advertisement of the 1980s for Maxell tapes, which depicted a man in a chair listening to music that blew his hair and clothes back as if it was wind. In this cartoon, he says &amp;ldquo;Where&amp;rsquo;s my gun?&amp;rdquo; as a pipe labeled &amp;ldquo;Radicalization Pipeline&amp;rdquo; has been opened and blows &amp;ldquo;Conspiracy Theories, Disinformation, Hate, and Algorithms&amp;rdquo; at the man.

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Tom Homan accepting a bag labeled &amp;ldquo;$50K Bribe&amp;rdquo; from an arm labeled &amp;ldquo;FBI&amp;rdquo; A voice says, &amp;ldquo;Are you ready for your close-up, Mr. Homan?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;LABOR DAY 2025&amp;rdquo;. It&amp;rsquo;s a take off of Michelangelo&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;Creation of Adam&amp;rdquo; from the Sistine Chapel. In this version, robot hands labeled &amp;ldquo;Automation&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; reach out to touch.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon depicts a worm sitting at a desk with a cup of coffee. A sign on the desk reads, &amp;ldquo;Bob Brainworm Secretary of Health and Human Services&amp;rdquo;. The worm says, &amp;ldquo;RFK JR? I fired him!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;He was just too science-oriented, you know! Frankly, we need more worm services&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump at the gates of heaven where he is greeted by St. Peter. A recent quote from Trump is at the top right of the image, it reads, &amp;ldquo;I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I hear I&amp;rsquo;m not doing too well.&amp;rdquo; There is a U.S. mailbox next to St. Peter who says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;Actually, we voted against you&amp;hellip;We use mail-in ballots.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon is set in the Oval Office. Donald Trump is hiding under the resolute desk while a television displays a headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Epstein Survivors Speak Out on Capitol Hill.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place outside the Centers for Disease Control building where a male and female scientist in lab coats watch a National Guard armored vehicle filled with soldiers climb the stairs to invade the building. One scientist says, &amp;ldquo;At least they&amp;rsquo;re wearing masks&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Justice must be served, now &amp;mdash; Donald Trump.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump at the dinner table with a knife and fork as he eagerly awaits a meal. The meal is delivered by Pam Bondi, who carries Jim Comey on a tray. Comey has an apple in his mouth and is labeled, &amp;ldquo;Comey Indictment.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel political cartoon. It&amp;rsquo;s drawn in a wildly comic style and depicts Donald Trump on the roof of the White House at night in both panels. On the left, Trump shouts &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;M NOT DEAD!&amp;rdquo; into a megaphone. A voice responds,&amp;rdquo; Awwwww&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; On the right panel, Trump shouts, &amp;ldquo;SHUT UP, JD!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon features caricatures of four Trump cabinet members and Laura Loomer. Pete Hegseth is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of War!&amp;rdquo; Pam Bondi is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Epstein&amp;rdquo;. RFK Jr. is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Ill-Health &amp;amp; Human Sacrifice&amp;rdquo;. Kristi Noem is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Canine Insecurity&amp;rdquo; and Loomer is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Loomer!&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man in a MAGA hat using a magnifying glass to examine the lewd image of a naked woman&amp;rsquo;s torso Donald Trump drew and signed for Jeffrey Epstein&amp;rsquo;s 50th birthday. The man says, &amp;ldquo;O-B-A-M-A&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel cartoon depicting discussion between two armed men in military clothes. &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re being shipped out of Fort Liberty.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s back to being called Fort Bragg.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;And heading to the Gulf of Mexico for training.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;You mean the Gulf of America.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Then, the Dept. of Defense will deploy us.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s now called the Dept. of War.&amp;rdquo; In the final panel, a soldier holds a newspaper that says &amp;ldquo;Troops in U.S. Cities.&amp;rdquo; The other one says, &amp;ldquo;Are we still calling this America?&amp;rdquo; The soldier with the paper responds, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll let you know.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts an enormous, fearsome, mechanical Godzilla-like monster named &amp;ldquo;AI Data Centers.&amp;rdquo; It destroys a farmhouse and carries a water supply tower and a green energy wind turbine. A man yells, &amp;ldquo;Run! It&amp;rsquo;s Godzilla!&amp;rdquo; Another man with a cell phone says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll ask ChatGPT for the best escape route.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a naked Joe Biden looking embarrassed because his pants, labeled &amp;ldquo;Biden&amp;rsquo;s Real Jobs Numbers&amp;rdquo; have fallen down. A donkey rushes over with a towel to cover him.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;America is lost&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts a shattered handheld compass surrounded by broken glass, fragments of metal, and a bullet casing. The &amp;ldquo;N&amp;rdquo; on the compass reads, &amp;ldquo;Nonviolence.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows two buildings that resembled the twin towers that were destroyed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. They are labeled &amp;ldquo;Left-wing discourse&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Right-wing discourse.&amp;rdquo; A plane labeled &amp;ldquo;Political Violence&amp;rdquo; is about to fly into the buildings.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon takes place in an office where Kamala Harris speaks with a publisher. A large copy of Harris&amp;rsquo; book is on the wall and is titled, &amp;ldquo;It was ALL Biden&amp;rsquo;s Fault.&amp;rdquo; The publisher says to Harris, &amp;ldquo;How about if we change the title to 107 Days?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a single bullet. It is titled, &amp;ldquo;America&amp;rsquo;s Social Discourse.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon depicts FBI Director Kash Patel at a podium. He is flanked by Spencer Cox, the governor of Utah, and a man in a police uniform. Cox rolls his eyes. Patel points his thumbs at himself and says, &amp;ldquo;Give credit for chasing down a dangerous fugitive!&amp;rdquo; The police officer says, &amp;ldquo;His dad.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel editorial cartoon. The left panel is titled, &amp;ldquo;Kash Patel&amp;rdquo; at work and depicts the Director of the FBI in a suit with his eyes wide. A person holding a pencil asks, &amp;ldquo;What are your orders, Director Patel?&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, the outside of Rao&amp;rsquo;s Italian Restaurant in New York City is visible with Patel&amp;rsquo;s voice saying, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll have the porterhouse with the peas and the prosciutto!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The political cartoon depicts a man and a woman outside a house where they are about to arrive at a dinner party. The woman carries a pot and the man a bottle of wine. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t say anything controversial. Just talk about killing homeless people.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Attorney General Pam Bondi at a podium speaking to one reporter. She says, &amp;ldquo;The DOJ will be targeting hate speech!&amp;rdquo; The reporter says, &amp;ldquo;Define hate speech.&amp;rdquo; Bond responds, &amp;ldquo;Speech that we hate!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a grossly overweight figure with a crown on his head and a toy gun in his hand. He yells &amp;ldquo;Nobody ridicules the king!&amp;rdquo; at a jester laying on the ground next to him labeled &amp;ldquo;Jimmy Kimmel.&amp;rdquo; Mickey Mouse runs away from the scene.

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial takes place in a spooky graveyard under a full moon. A single gravestone is here and is labeled &amp;ldquo;R.I.P. Childhood Diseases.&amp;rdquo; A skeleton with a MAHA hat is rising from the grave.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a kook sitting at a desk on which rest weird implements. The include a voodoo doll, a dagger, a Magic 8-Ball, tarot cards, oddball electric gages and burning candles and wine cups. He wears a tinfoil hat with a propeller attached and holds two puppets. One puppet is a nun wearing boxing gloves and the other is a snake made out of a sock. Kennedy says, &amp;lsquo;Why yes, I&amp;rsquo;d be happy to explain the science behind how acetaminophen causes autism.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s BAAACK!&amp;rdquo; A smiling caricature of Jimmy Kimmel pops out of a Mickey Mouse jack-in-the box and says, &amp;ldquo;OKAY&amp;mdash;Now where was I?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Cart Before the Horse.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a hog-tied James Comey in a cart labeled &amp;ldquo;Indicted.&amp;rdquo; The cart is ahead of a horse labeled &amp;ldquo;Looking for evidence to indict&amp;rdquo; ridden by a sad-looking Lady Justice who is blindfolded and holds the scales of justice.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an elderly man and woman one morning. The woman wears a robe and looks half-asleep. She speaks to the man, who sits at a table reading a newspaper. The newspaper&amp;rsquo;s headlines are &amp;ldquo;More political violence&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Free Speech under siege&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Democracy under threat.&amp;rdquo; The woman asks, &amp;ldquo;Did the rapture happen?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, Yes. We&amp;rsquo;re in hell.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a six-panel political cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Administration Late Night Comedy Line-up&amp;rdquo; in the first panel, with a little Donald Trump head saying, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re a joke!&amp;rdquo; The panels feature Tom Homan, Karoline Leavitt, Kash Patel, Stephen Miller and Melania Trump. Homan wears a mask and holds a giant bag of cash and says, &amp;ldquo;Look at my mask! I&amp;rsquo;m an unknown comic!&amp;rdquo; Leavitt says, &amp;ldquo;how can you tell I&amp;rsquo;m lying? Because I&amp;rsquo;m standing here.&amp;rdquo; Patel says, &amp;ldquo;I get no respect, no respect&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; as he pulls on his collar like Rodney Dangerfield. Miller is dressed like fascist and glowers as he says, &amp;ldquo;You vill laugh!&amp;rdquo; Melania Trump is in the final panel with her face covered by a giant hat and she says, &amp;ldquo;Take my husband..please.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

