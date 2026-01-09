The best new cars for 2026

From BMW to Toyota, Jeep to Porsche, here is our pick of the best cars for 2026. With practical, electric, and stylish options to choose from, this year promises to be a bumper one for the automobile industry.

BMW iX3

The new iX3 marks a “bold new era” for BMW: it is the first of its “Neue Klasse” models with totally redesigned electrics and mechanics, the result of four years of development and £17 billion investment. Sleek bodywork and bespoke tyres mean efficiency is up 20%; charging speeds are 30% quicker; and range is 30% longer – the official WLTP of 500 miles is “boundary breaking”, and makes it the UK’s longest-range EV (from £58,755).

Denza B5

BYD’s upmarket Denza brand is coming for the Land Rover Defender in 2026 with its premium SUV off-roader. The B5 has a hybrid powertrain, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with twin electric motors, to give 677bhp. It can get from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds; it has a top speed of 112mph; and can supposedly do 62 miles on EV power alone. What it lacks in brand heritage, the B5 makes up for with power and “gadgets galore” (from about £60,000).

Jeep Compass

Capitalising on the huge success of the smaller Avenger, Jeep has given the new Compass the same combination of “ruggedly handsome looks”, quality interior, good tech and a broad selection of hybrid and electric powertrains. It’s not the most plush or refined mid-size SUV, but it’s spacious and “perfectly practical”, with great off-road ability thanks to decent ground clearance and extra traction (from £34,520).

Toyota RAV4 PHEV

Economical and practical, this mid-size SUV is a bestseller across the pond, and you get even more bang for your buck with the 2026 model. It has a higher-capacity 22.7kWh battery to increase its all-electric range to about 60 miles, up from 46 in the old version. It feels “more refined and controllable”, with a stronger body, new suspension, updated tech and next generation plug-in hybrid systems (from about £41,000).

Renault Twingo

Renault is hoping to build on the success of its retro-style 4 and 5 EVs, with a fully electric version of the Twingo. This new four-seater city runaround takes inspiration from the 1992 original, but has been remixed for 2026 with “cute looks”, a funky interior and an 80bhp electric motor. It has been hailed as a “game-changer” by Renault, but will its handy size and adorable appearance make up for the “minuscule” 163-mile range (from about £18,000)?

Porsche Cayenne Electric

This looks “mighty promising” – it can be charged wirelessly and can take on 200 miles of range in just ten minutes at a 400kW high-speed roadside charger. Larger and heavier than the current petrol version, it has more room for passengers in the back. It’s also “stupidly fast” – even the base car gets up to 436bhp, while a turbo version has up to 1,140bhp and can do 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds (from £83,200).