BMW iX3: a ‘revolution’ for the German car brand

The electric SUV promises a ‘great balance between ride comfort and driving fun’,

By
published
BMW iX3
With the iX3, you can pick up 200 miles of range in just ten minutes of charging
(Image credit: Alex Rank)

The first in a line of a new generation of EVs – BMW is calling them the New Class, or Neue Klasse – the iX3 expunges “many or all of the annoyances of new-age EVs”, said Top Gear Magazine. The car doesn’t feel “heavy or numb” to drive; it’s efficient; and charging times are “staggering” – you can pick up 200 miles of range in just ten minutes. It’s no exaggeration to say that the model marks a “revolution for BMW”.

If you’re after a “big, comfortable”, premium electric SUV, this car ticks all the boxes, What Car? said. It strikes a “great balance between ride comfort and driving fun”; it disguises its heaviness remarkably well and it’s practical, with tons of room for passengers and a generous boot. There’s only one version available from next month, the “very quick” 50 xDrive, but cheaper models are on the way.

