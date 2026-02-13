BMW iX3: a ‘revolution’ for the German car brand

The first in a line of a new generation of EVs – BMW is calling them the New Class, or Neue Klasse – the iX3 expunges “many or all of the annoyances of new-age EVs”, said Top Gear Magazine. The car doesn’t feel “heavy or numb” to drive; it’s efficient; and charging times are “staggering” – you can pick up 200 miles of range in just ten minutes. It’s no exaggeration to say that the model marks a “revolution for BMW”.

If you’re after a “big, comfortable”, premium electric SUV, this car ticks all the boxes, What Car? said. It strikes a “great balance between ride comfort and driving fun”; it disguises its heaviness remarkably well and it’s practical, with tons of room for passengers and a generous boot. There’s only one version available from next month, the “very quick” 50 xDrive, but cheaper models are on the way.

The cabin is particularly “hi-tech”, and features a digital strip that sits across the dashboard, to keep key information in the driver’s eyeline, said The Times. There’s also an 17.9-inch infotainment touchscreen that features the usual controls for air con, radio and maps, but also supports apps such as Spotify and YouTube. You can even download Zoom – though you obviously won’t be able to take video calls while actually driving.

