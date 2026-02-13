BMW iX3: a ‘revolution’ for the German car brand
The electric SUV promises a ‘great balance between ride comfort and driving fun’,
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The first in a line of a new generation of EVs – BMW is calling them the New Class, or Neue Klasse – the iX3 expunges “many or all of the annoyances of new-age EVs”, said Top Gear Magazine. The car doesn’t feel “heavy or numb” to drive; it’s efficient; and charging times are “staggering” – you can pick up 200 miles of range in just ten minutes. It’s no exaggeration to say that the model marks a “revolution for BMW”.
If you’re after a “big, comfortable”, premium electric SUV, this car ticks all the boxes, What Car? said. It strikes a “great balance between ride comfort and driving fun”; it disguises its heaviness remarkably well and it’s practical, with tons of room for passengers and a generous boot. There’s only one version available from next month, the “very quick” 50 xDrive, but cheaper models are on the way.
The cabin is particularly “hi-tech”, and features a digital strip that sits across the dashboard, to keep key information in the driver’s eyeline, said The Times. There’s also an 17.9-inch infotainment touchscreen that features the usual controls for air con, radio and maps, but also supports apps such as Spotify and YouTube. You can even download Zoom – though you obviously won’t be able to take video calls while actually driving.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Munich Security Conference: a showdown between Europe and Trump?
Today’s Big Question Report suggests European leaders believe they can no longer rely on the US for military support – but decoupling is easier said than done
-
The Week Unwrapped: Have televised confessions quelled protests in Iran?
Podcast Plus, why has Elon Musk turned from Mars to the Moon? And will the BBC prove to be a puzzles champ?
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures An Andean god, a rogue squirrel, and more
-
Arcadia: Tom Stoppard’s ‘masterpiece’ makes a ‘triumphant’ return
The Week Recommends Carrie Cracknell’s revival at the Old Vic ‘grips like a thriller’
-
My Father’s Shadow: a ‘magically nimble’ love letter to Lagos
The Week Recommends Akinola Davies Jr’s touching and ‘tender’ tale of two brothers in 1990s Nigeria
-
Send Help: Sam Raimi’s ‘compelling’ plane-crash survival thriller
The Week Recommends Rachel McAdams stars as an office worker who gets stranded on a desert island with her boss
-
Book reviews: ‘Hated by All the Right People: Tucker Carlson and the Unraveling of the Conservative Mind’ and ‘Football’
Feature A right-wing pundit’s transformations and a closer look at one of America’s favorite sports
-
Catherine O'Hara: The madcap actress who sparkled on ‘SCTV’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Feature O'Hara cracked up audiences for more than 50 years
-
6 gorgeous homes in warm climes
Feature Featuring a Spanish Revival in Tucson and Richard Neutra-designed modernist home in Los Angeles
-
Touring the vineyards of southern Bolivia
The Week Recommends Strongly reminiscent of Andalusia, these vineyards cut deep into the country’s southwest
-
Nan Goldin: The Ballad of Sexual Dependency – an ‘engrossing’ exhibition
The Week Recommends All 126 images from the American photographer’s ‘influential’ photobook have come to the UK for the first time