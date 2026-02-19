Kia EV4: a ‘terrifically comfy’ electric car

The family-friendly vehicle has ‘plush seats’ and generous space

By
published
Kia EV4
The practical cabin has ‘cubbyholes galore’, plus plenty of proper buttons, dials and levers
(Image credit: Kia)

Following its success with a string of electric SUVs, Kia is now hoping to showcase its talents with a more traditional hatchback, What Car? said. Built on the same underpinnings as the EV3, the EV4 has the same “Tiger Face” front, but better aerodynamics and a longer range. Two versions are available, the standard one and a “sleeker” version with a longer rear end; both have a 201bhp electric motor and can go from 0-62mph in about 7.5 seconds.

Bigger than most of its rivals, this is a “solid” family-friendly car with the option of a long-range 81.4kWh battery capable of 388 miles WLTP, said Top Gear Magazine. A max charging rate of 127kW means it takes half an hour to go from 10%-80%. It’s smooth to drive with little wind or road noise, and the soft suspension and damping make it “terrifically comfy”. Acceleration is decent, but the brakes are a little light.

