Kia EV4: a ‘terrifically comfy’ electric car

Following its success with a string of electric SUVs, Kia is now hoping to showcase its talents with a more traditional hatchback, What Car? said. Built on the same underpinnings as the EV3, the EV4 has the same “Tiger Face” front, but better aerodynamics and a longer range. Two versions are available, the standard one and a “sleeker” version with a longer rear end; both have a 201bhp electric motor and can go from 0-62mph in about 7.5 seconds.

Bigger than most of its rivals, this is a “solid” family-friendly car with the option of a long-range 81.4kWh battery capable of 388 miles WLTP, said Top Gear Magazine. A max charging rate of 127kW means it takes half an hour to go from 10%-80%. It’s smooth to drive with little wind or road noise, and the soft suspension and damping make it “terrifically comfy”. Acceleration is decent, but the brakes are a little light.

It may be “an eyesore”, but the EV4 is geared for comfort, with “plush seats” and generous space, said The Times. The practical cabin has “cubbyholes galore”, plus plenty of proper buttons, dials and levers. You can forgive some of the scratchy plastic, as it incorporates eco materials including recycled fishing nets. The triple touchscreen looks “neat”, though the middle panel is obscured by the steering wheel.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up