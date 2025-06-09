Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump | June 9 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include free speech frozen, DOGE cuts stopping science, MAGA fleeing monsters, and Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump

By
published

This political cartoon is titled “ICED”. It shows a man trapped and frozen in a large block of ice. The man carries a sign that reads “Stop Deportations” and wears a T-shirt reading “Free Speech”. He wears an LA Dodgers hat.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled “FOCUS GROUP” and shows three donkeys gathered around a desk looking at a screen. The screen shows the words “Our Message” but they are blurry and out of focus.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸