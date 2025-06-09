Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump | June 9 editorial cartoons
Monday's political cartoons include free speech frozen, DOGE cuts stopping science, MAGA fleeing monsters, and Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump
The White House has a sale on pardons | June 8 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include buy one, get one free presidential pardons, and Donald Trump eating an 'Unhappy Meal'
-
Uncle Sam is in danger | June 7 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include reminders that we are all going to die, and Elon Musk taking a chainsaw to the 'Big, Beautiful, Bill'
-
Elon Musk and Donald Trump star in 'Dumb and Dumber' | June 6 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include Elon Musk's departure from the White House, Democrats learning how to speak in word salads, an Donald Trump's chaotic birthday parade
-
Reasons for ICE agents to wear masks | June 5 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include a presidential get-out-of-jail-free card, masked ICE agents, and the Tooth Fairy's message for Senator Joni Ernst
-
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a new surprise for Vladimir Putin | June 4 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a figurative black eye for Vladimir Putin, Democrats in search of young male voters, and a bedtime story from Sen. Joni Ernst
-
RFK Jr. gives his Covid vaccine advice | June 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include RFK Jr. and the CDC, Elon Musk's DOGE exit, and Donald Trump versus academic freedom
-
Elon Musk departs the White House | June 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Elon Musk's next project, the Democratic party's efforts to win more male votes, and Donald Trump's taco order.
-
What Donald Trump and Mike Johnson might be hiding | June 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's golden comb-over, brain drain in America, and a new TACO presidential seal.