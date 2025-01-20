Where in the world to hop on a hot air balloon

Taking a hot air balloon ride is a delightful way to truly see the sights, making even a familiar landscape look brand-new. It is a "surreal sensation," Travel and Leisure said, delivering the "raw and exhilarating feeling" of floating in the crisp air. Ready to go up, up and away? Soar over one of these celebrated ballooning destinations, where the hot air balloons can be fired up all year long.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is the biggest festival of its kind (Image credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images for Lumix)

You can ride in a hot air balloon in Albuquerque any old time. But watching the mass ascension at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, when every participating balloon slowly launches into the air, is magical. The event is held annually in October and gives people the "rare opportunity to be within arm's reach as the giant balloons are unpacked and inflated," The Associated Press said. More than 100 balloons fill the sky during the festival, which started in 1972 and now includes a drone show, live music and dance performances, chainsaw carving and skydiving.

Cappadocia, Turkey

Cappadocia's otherworldly landscape looks even cooler from above (Image credit: Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty Images)

Cappadocia is a "fairy-tale kingdom" in Turkey, Travel and Leisure said, a "rocky landscape of natural wonders" filled with hoodoos (tall, thin spires) shaped by volcanic eruptions and erosion. Seeing the landscape from above in a hot air balloon is a treat, with two flight options: standard or comfort (these flights run longer and have fewer people in the basket). A balloon festival is held in Cappadocia every summer, which is also the best time to visit.

Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland

The International Balloon Festival in Chateau-d'Oex dates back to 1979 (Image credit: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images)

For the last four decades, the start of a new year has signaled it is time once again for the International Balloon Festival in Chateau-d'Oex. The event "enthralls" thousands of spectators, Reuters said, who flock to this Alpine valley "renowned for winds that make for particularly good flying." During the festival, revelers can watch air shows, pilot competitions and concerts, and of course go up in a balloon (there are tethered flights for kids 5 to 12). Throughout the year, morning hot air balloon rides are available in Chateau-d'Oex, weather permitting.

Luxor, Egypt

The Colossi of Memnon are among the pieces of history hot air balloons fly over in Luxor (Image credit: Christopher Pillitz / Getty Images)

In Luxor, you can "reach new heights" in a hot air balloon, The Independent said, flying high above the "banks of the crocodile-peppered Nile." Amid a "sea of vibrant hot air balloons" floating over ancient wonders, you can take in the Valley of the Kings, Valley of the Queens and Colossi of Memnon "from a "new perspective." Many of the tour operators also serve a traditional tea and breakfast for guests to enjoy during their excursion.

Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

The wide open plains stretch out below balloons in the Serengeti (Image credit: Lauraclara Cosmas / 500px / Getty Images)

Time a trip to the Serengeti right, and you may be able to witness the Great Migration from a hot air balloon. Whenever you do the ride, soak up the "endless plains" and "extraordinary array of flora and fauna unlike anything else in the world," Lonely Planet said. The balloons rise at dawn, and riders watch as the "sun surfaces slowly into view" and "thousands of antelope, warthogs, zebras, lions, rhinos and elephants wander about as they start their day."

Temecula, California

You can go from the hot air balloon to a winery or tasting room in Temecula Valley. (Image credit: George Rose / Getty Images)

This is Southern California Wine Country, and seeing the vineyards from a hot air balloon is a spectacular sight. Temecula Valley is a "laid-back paradise for people seeking a vibrant, unpretentious" experience, Sunset said, and that extends to the leisurely balloon rides. In late spring, the skies get a little more colorful above the region, as the annual Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival takes place. Come for the balloon rides and wine tastings and stay for the music from a variety of acts — recent performers included Stone Temple Pilots, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Brad Paisley.