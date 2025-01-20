Where in the world to hop on a hot air balloon
Float above California vineyards, Swiss Alps and the plains of the Serengeti
Taking a hot air balloon ride is a delightful way to truly see the sights, making even a familiar landscape look brand-new. It is a "surreal sensation," Travel and Leisure said, delivering the "raw and exhilarating feeling" of floating in the crisp air. Ready to go up, up and away? Soar over one of these celebrated ballooning destinations, where the hot air balloons can be fired up all year long.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
You can ride in a hot air balloon in Albuquerque any old time. But watching the mass ascension at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, when every participating balloon slowly launches into the air, is magical. The event is held annually in October and gives people the "rare opportunity to be within arm's reach as the giant balloons are unpacked and inflated," The Associated Press said. More than 100 balloons fill the sky during the festival, which started in 1972 and now includes a drone show, live music and dance performances, chainsaw carving and skydiving.
Cappadocia, Turkey
Cappadocia is a "fairy-tale kingdom" in Turkey, Travel and Leisure said, a "rocky landscape of natural wonders" filled with hoodoos (tall, thin spires) shaped by volcanic eruptions and erosion. Seeing the landscape from above in a hot air balloon is a treat, with two flight options: standard or comfort (these flights run longer and have fewer people in the basket). A balloon festival is held in Cappadocia every summer, which is also the best time to visit.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland
For the last four decades, the start of a new year has signaled it is time once again for the International Balloon Festival in Chateau-d'Oex. The event "enthralls" thousands of spectators, Reuters said, who flock to this Alpine valley "renowned for winds that make for particularly good flying." During the festival, revelers can watch air shows, pilot competitions and concerts, and of course go up in a balloon (there are tethered flights for kids 5 to 12). Throughout the year, morning hot air balloon rides are available in Chateau-d'Oex, weather permitting.
Luxor, Egypt
In Luxor, you can "reach new heights" in a hot air balloon, The Independent said, flying high above the "banks of the crocodile-peppered Nile." Amid a "sea of vibrant hot air balloons" floating over ancient wonders, you can take in the Valley of the Kings, Valley of the Queens and Colossi of Memnon "from a "new perspective." Many of the tour operators also serve a traditional tea and breakfast for guests to enjoy during their excursion.
Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
Time a trip to the Serengeti right, and you may be able to witness the Great Migration from a hot air balloon. Whenever you do the ride, soak up the "endless plains" and "extraordinary array of flora and fauna unlike anything else in the world," Lonely Planet said. The balloons rise at dawn, and riders watch as the "sun surfaces slowly into view" and "thousands of antelope, warthogs, zebras, lions, rhinos and elephants wander about as they start their day."
Temecula, California
This is Southern California Wine Country, and seeing the vineyards from a hot air balloon is a spectacular sight. Temecula Valley is a "laid-back paradise for people seeking a vibrant, unpretentious" experience, Sunset said, and that extends to the leisurely balloon rides. In late spring, the skies get a little more colorful above the region, as the annual Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival takes place. Come for the balloon rides and wine tastings and stay for the music from a variety of acts — recent performers included Stone Temple Pilots, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Brad Paisley.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
'The death and destruction happening in Gaza still dominate our lives'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Can The Washington Post save itself?
Today's Big Question Staffers plead with Jeff Bezos amidst a talent exodus
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 20, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - swearing in, do not pass go, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The 8 best items to buy from beloved museum gift shops
The Week Recommends Enjoy these artsy products from the comfort of home
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Hang 10 at El Zonte, a surfer's paradise in El Salvador
The Week Recommends Catch some waves and a great cup of coffee
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
4 tips for keeping your resolutions
The Week Recommends New Year's resolutions seem made to be broken, but with a few adjustments, you can give yourself a shot at sticking with it
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Chemnitz: an 'unlikely renaissance' for the 'forgotten' town
The Week Recommends The birthplace of Germany's industrial revolution is hoping to reinvent itself
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in January, including 'Severance' and 'The Night Agent'
The Week Recommends Two hit series are back this month for much-anticipated second seasons
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Movies to watch in January, including 'Wolf Man' and 'The Last Showgirl'
The Week Recommends A creature feature, a bizarre biopic and a haunted house movie from the ghost's POV
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
8 eagerly awaited hotels opening in 2025
The Week Recommends A new year means several anticipated hotel openings are on the horizon
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 books to read this January that will take you on adventures real and imagined
The Week Recommends A metafiction about artificial intelligence, a battle over land ownership in the American West and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published