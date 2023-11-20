Guide to Temecula Valley, California

Tucked in the verdant hills of Temecula Valley, California, are nearly 50 wineries, each with its own distinct identity and spin on pinot noir, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon and syrah. These estates are just some of the stars in the valley's constellation, with the area also known for its charming downtown shops, innovative restaurants and ample opportunities to explore the great outdoors.

How to get there

Temecula is 57 miles from San Diego International Airport, 53 miles from Ontario International Airport and 66 miles from John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Palm Springs and Los Angeles are also within easy driving distance.

What to see and do

Old Town Temecula is a stretch of specialty and antique shops, restaurants, museums, breweries and a theater that covers several blocks. There are architectural nods to the Old West, and historic buildings to explore that date back to the 1890s and early 1900s. Plan on stopping at Citrus and Moss, a chic boutique with an expertly curated selection of jewelry, home decor, apparel and personal care items.

Regan Schneider, owner of Corbeaux Wine & Tea House, is the youngest winemaker in Temecula Valley (Image credit: Visit Temecula Valley)

The new Corbeaux Wine & Tea House is all about finding the perfect blend. Owner Regan Schneider, the youngest winemaker in Temecula Valley, opened Corbeaux as a way to showcase the similarities between wine and tea, and the menu draws inspiration from French and Asian cuisine. The Premium Tasting is an educational experience for the mind and tastebuds, as reimagined dishes like Sorta Caesar Salad are paired with either wine or tea, and both beverages come together for the tea-infused cocktails. "We are rooted in tradition but focused on innovation," Schneider told The Week. "If something isn't broken, don't fix it. But, instead, how can we improve it?"

Weather permitting, hot-air balloon rides are available at sunrise year-round, and offer a whole new way of looking at Temecula Valley. These rides typically take between 60 and 75 minutes, and float above the picturesque vineyards and hills during the early morning light.

The mild climate is good for the grapes and great for outdoor enthusiasts. Temecula is home to several golf courses and hiking trails, and the nearby 9,000-acre Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve is ripe for exploration. It has riparian wetlands, coastal sage scrub, vernal pools and 200 species of native birds, and you just might come across a mule deer, badger or bobcat. For horse lovers, there are guided equestrian tours that go across the hills and past the vineyards.

Where to drink and eat

At Europa Village, visitors can try the grapes growing along an experimental and experiential wine trail (Image credit: Europa Village)

In Temecula Valley Wine Country, no two wineries are the same, and with an early start, you can comfortably visit three a day. This isn't a place where you want to rush. Instead, take your time perusing the wine lists and asking questions during tastings, especially if you're new to the wine world. Many wineries offer tours of their grounds, and that's a great way to spend time between glasses.

Avensole Winery is operated by an all-female team (Image credit: Avensole Winery)

It's not unusual for people to stay all day at wineries with restaurants. Avensole Winery's restaurant has a large terrace with lovely views of vineyards and a pond, and after enjoying a tasty charcuterie board, cheese flight or oysters, it's just a short stroll to the sleek and airy tasting room. On the weekends, there's live music in the evenings — another reason to extend your visit.

At Fazeli Cellars, BJ Fazeli pays homage to his Persian heritage (Image credit: Visit Temecula Valley)

The only Persian winery in Temecula Valley, Fazeli Cellars honors owner BJ Fazeli's roots. His heritage is reflected in everything from the name of the wines, like Norooz (new day) and Boland Rooz (longest day), to the food served at Baba Joon's Kitchen. Fazeli created a few of the dishes himself, including the deliciously tart and creamy Walnut Panar dip topped with pomegranate; other standout dishes are the saffron shrimp flatbread and Persian tacos. The food and wine are best enjoyed outside on the terrace, with its sweeping views of the valley.

Europa Village is three destinations in one (Image credit: Visit Temecula Valley)

Europa Village gives visitors a taste of Spain, France and Italy, without the need of a passport. There are three destinations on the property — Bolero, C'est La Vie and Vienza (the latter set to open in early 2024) — and each has its own winery and tasting room. Before imbibing, sign up for the 90-minute tour of Bolero, which includes a walk through the experimental and experiential wine trail. Guests can try grapes straight from the vine and ask questions about the varietals. Afterward, sit down for tapas at Bolero Restaurante. Expect the unexpected from executive chef Hany Ali, who reimagines such staples as the Caesar salad and creates delectable originals, like the wine-soaked shrimp on drunken olive bread.

Where to stay

Europa Village has two accommodations: the traditional Inn and the cozy Bolero Casitas, which come with private courtyards. The rate for each includes breakfast at Bolero Restaurante.

Those looking for some extra pampering will find it at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa. The rooms are luxe, and the Grapeseed Spa is full service, offering massages, facials, body treatments and nail care. Outside, the saltwater pool is always heated to a perfect 84 degrees Fahrenheit.

Catherine Garcia was a guest of Visit Temecula Valley