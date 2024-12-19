Argos in Cappadocia: a magical hotel befitting its fairytale location
Each of the unique rooms is carved out of the ancient caves
For most people, the word Cappadocia brings to mind images of colourful hot-air balloons floating above an other-worldly volcanic landscape. The stunning region in central Turkey is peppered with 'fairy chimneys' – towering rock formations deposited over millions of years.
A hotel that does the area justice, Argos promises a memorable stay. The property overlooks Pigeon Valley, Mount Erciyes and the famous fairy chimneys. What started as a plan for a residential house in 1996 soon evolved into a bigger project, with the discovery of historical artefacts, input from architects, historians and the cultural and natural heritage preservation board: a luxurious, yet historical hotel.
The rooms
Accommodation categories at Argos range from Standard Rooms to Splendid Suites. I'd recommend one with a cosy fireplace, especially if visiting during the cooler months. Rooms are adorned with traditional Turkish objets d'art including colourful woven rugs, decorative hanging miniature wooden doors and vintage wooden panels. They've also been kitted out with Nespresso machines and smart Smeg kettles.
Fresh flowers and natural-toned upholstered seating add a homely touch, while the blend of wooden and natural stone floors complement the carved cave walls. Even the bathroom is clad in natural stone, while the powerful shower and aromatic toiletries are a joy to use.
Spa and facilities
Having a massage in a cave is a unique experience, and the outdoor relaxation area boasts awe-inspiring views over the fairy-tale-like chimney houses. Catch some rays here, while sipping on herbal tea, in the heart of Cappadocia's magnificent landscape.
Elsewhere there's a sauna, steam room, traditional Turkish hammam, well-equipped bijou gym, and indoor plunge pool. I made a point of plunging into the lengthy outdoor pool as much as possible, where I caught both sunrise and sunset.
Experiences at the hotel
The hotel and its staff are proud of their own-label wine. Experience their passion by booking a wine tasting; a knowledgeable sommelier is on hand to take you through a series of wines from white to rosé to red, alongside some tasty local cheeses.
Another way to partake in local traditions is to take one of Argos' cooking classes, which are hosted by the hotel's incredibly friendly chefs. We had a go at making bread from their own recipe, as well as crafting Turkish flatbread 'pizza'.
The hotel grounds are a joy to walk around and the helpful reception staff can also organise picnics, vintage car rides and even moonlight walks. Guests can also walk for around 10 minutes into the heart of the small town of Uchisar to peruse gift shops brimming with artisan goods including plates painted with pomegranates and tulips, wall hangings and intricate handwoven carpets.
Eating and drinking
At Nahita Cappadocia expect Turkish classics with a creative twist, made from produce grown within 60km (37 miles) of the hotel. Dishes include wild thyme salad with olive oil and pomegranate molasses, fragrant rice-stuffed vine leaves with sour cherry, tangy yogurt and sumac-flavoured potato chips, and succulent pan-fried liver or tender lamb chops on a bed of smoked aubergine. The vibrant cherry Kadayıf, with shredded filo pastry, is a not-to-be-missed dessert. Nahita Lounge offers yet more tempting dishes including stone-baked flatbreads topped with unctuous local beef pastrami, local cheese and homemade pickles.
At Seki Restaurant, try the flavoursome avocado and broccoli tartare accompanied by salty grilled halloumi. My favourite starter was the Antep Fıstıklı Rafık – an immense roasted pistachio and aged goat cheese and feta dip adorned with crunchy jewel-like green pistachios. This can be followed by a plethora of salads such as smoked duck with orange sauce and radish, or slow-cooked lamb shoulder with sweet caramelised onion, sautéed oyster mushrooms and puréed plum. Seki Lounge is a perfect place for sipping a coffee, or cocktail. I recommend the smoked cinnamon: a whisky-infused warming treat.
What to see in Cappadocia
It goes without saying that a hot-air balloon ride over Göreme's unique volcanic valleys and rock formations is a must. To walk among them, check out Love Valley. It's also worth visiting the historical cave churches in Göreme's open-air museum, in particular Karanlık Kilise for the fabulous frescos.
If horse riding is your thing, then a lovely place to do it is in Güllüdere Vadısı, or Rose Valley, named for the shade the rocks turn as the sun sets. For those that enjoy hiking, you'll see yet more rock cut-out churches in Ihlara Valley and camel-shaped rocks in Devrent Valley. Or to spot beautiful birds, head to Sultan Marshes, over 24,000 hectares of marshland, which is one of Turkey's most prominent birdwatching sites. For historical geographical context visit Kayseri Archaeological Museum or go to the 2,500-year-old underground city of Kaymaklı.
Yasemen was a guest at Argos in Cappadocia. A standard room in low season starts from €320 (approx. £265).
-
