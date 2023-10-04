The building of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

More than 140 years after the first cornerstone of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica was laid, the "famously incomplete" church is inching towards completion with five of its six central towers now finished.

But "would-be" pilgrims to the iconic site "should not expect to see Antoni Gaudí’s structurally audacious masterpiece fully realised" until at least 2026, said The New York Times.

The Junta Constructora del Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família, a foundation that oversees the church's construction, said work had now been completed on two of the church's main towers. These towers join the two completed last year, collectively symbolising the four Evangelists – Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John – traditionally recognised as the authors of the canonical Gospels detailing Jesus's life.

This week saw the installation of the final sculptural piece on the tower of Matthew the Evangelist, followed by the crowning of the tower of John the Evangelist with the figure of an eagle.

The foundation said it hopes that the tallest planned central tower, which will represent Jesus, will be finished for the centennial of Gaudí's death in 2026.

Antoni Gaudí, "the brilliant and idiosyncratic Catalan architect", devoted much of the latter half of his life to designing and constructing the church. The cornerstone was laid in 1882, and Gaudí "worked intensively on the project until he died after being struck by a tram at the age of 73", said The New York Times.

The cathedral's construction, like that of most cathedrals, has been extremely slow, and faced disruption in the late 1930s due to the Spanish Civil War, during which "most of the designs and models" of Gaudí's cathedral were destroyed, said CNN. The current designs being used to complete his masterpiece are "based on surviving and reconstructed materials, as well as reimagined adaptations of the original".

Designated a Unesco World Heritage site in 1984, the Sagrada Familia was consecrated for religious worship by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010. Upon completion, it will claim the title of "the world's tallest church", surpassing Germany's Ulm Minster.

The Sagrada Familia after five years of construction in 1887 (Image credit: PHAS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Passers-by walk past the façade of the cathedral in 1926 (Image credit: : Dave Bagnall Collection / Alamy Stock Photo)

The cathedral under construction in 1926 (Image credit: Sueddeutsche Zeitung Photo / Alamy Stock Photo)

How the Sagrada Familia appeared at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War in 1936 (Image credit: Sueddeutsche Zeitung Photo / Alamy Stock Photo Image)

The basilica as it stood in 1940, during the Second World War (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pigeons surround a man outside the Sagrada Familia in 1988 (Image credit: Peter Bischoff/Getty Images)

Further construction under way in 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The basement workshop underneath the Sagrada where plaster of Paris scale models are created to assess and modify the design of the cathedral. (Image credit: Adrian Greeman/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

The new star is placed atop the Sagrada Familia basilica's tower of Virgin Mary, the church's second-highest tower, in December 2021. (Image credit: LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

The sculptures which were placed on two remaining towers this week. A human figure was set on Evangelist Matthew's tower and an eagle on Evangelist John's tower. (Image credit: Pau Barenna / AFP)