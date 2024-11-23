Long summer days in Iceland's highlands
While many parts of this volcanic island are barren, there is a 'desolate beauty' to be found in every corner
Ravaged by extreme weather and volcanic activity, the highlands of Iceland are all but barren in parts. But the region has a "desolate beauty" that has long stirred imaginations and inspired myth and folklore, said Daniel Stables in National Geographic Traveller.
Extending to more than 16,000 square miles, the uplands make up 40% of the island's landmass, and yet snowfall renders them inaccessible by road for much of the year. The time to explore them is the summer, when more than 21 hours of diurnal sunlight "cast the landscape in a soft glow". Days "feel like an endless dream", and you don't need to strike out far across the hills, on foot or in a 4WD, to leave all obvious signs of civilisation behind.
On a five-day, self-driving trip with Hidden Iceland, guests stay at the recently opened Highland Base, a minimalist, timber-clad lodge with its own thermal baths, set beneath the snowcapped, 1,477m-high peak of Kerlingarfjöll. Between two glaciers nearby lies the "unearthly" plain of Kjölur, with its huge black volcanic rocks. Here, at Beinahóll, four farmers died while travelling across Iceland in 1780. There were rumours of ghostly intervention – their bodies were found buried beneath a rock in 1845, just where a sorcerer had told their families they would be. And even now, the ground around the basalt pillar raised in their memory is still scattered with the bones of the livestock that perished with them.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Ten miles further on, the geothermal valley of Hveradalir is like a hellish, "hostile moon", with its boiling mud pools and its steaming fumaroles. But the grassy river canyon beside it is named after Asgard, the domain of the Norse gods, and it is quite "heavenly", its hot pools cool enough for a delightful dip.
The valley of Thórsmörk ("Forest of Thor"), far to the south, is even more lush. Its green hills are scattered with wildflowers and mossy rocks, but they plunge down to a black plain across which "braided" rivers meander like "a nest of silvery snakes".
The trip costs from £1,980pp, excluding flights (hiddeniceland.is).
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Democrats: time for wholesale reform?
Talking Point In the 'wreckage' of the election, the party must decide how to rebuild
By The Week UK Published
-
5 deliciously funny cartoons about turkeys
Cartoons Artists take on pardons, executions, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 23, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Damian Barr shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The writer and broadcaster picks works by Alice Walker, Elif Shafak and others
By The Week UK Published
-
The Great Mughals: a 'treasure trove' of an exhibition
The Week Recommends The V&A's new show is 'spell-binding'
By The Week UK Published
-
Aston Martin Vanquish: 'the best Aston Martin full stop'?
The Week Recommends The third-generation Vanquish 'offers spectacular performance'
By The Week UK Published
-
Her Lotus Year: Paul French's new biography sets lurid rumours straight
The Week Recommends Wallis Simpson's year in China is less scandalous, but 'more interesting' than previously thought
By The Week UK Published
-
Say Nothing: 'sensational' dramatisation of Patrick Radden Keefe's bestselling book
The Week Recommends The series is a 'powerful reminder' of the Troubles
By The Week UK Published
-
Joy: fertility film starring Bill Nighy offers 'dose of seasonal cheer'
The Week Recommends The film about the invention of the fertility treatment is 'unassuming' but may 'sneak up on you'
By The Week UK Published
-
Ed Park's 6 favorite works about self reflection and human connection
Feature The Pulitzer Prize finalist recommends works by Jason Rekulak, Gillian Linden, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 fantastic homes in Columbus, Ohio
Feature Featuring a 1915 redbrick Victorian in German Village and a modern farmhouse in Woodland Park
By The Week Staff Published