Long summer days in Iceland's highlands

While many parts of this volcanic island are barren, there is a 'desolate beauty' to be found in every corner

River Krossá in Thórsmörk, Iceland
In Thórsmörk, the rivers 'braid' like 'silvery snakes'
(Image credit: Kelly Cheng / Getty Images)
By
published

Ravaged by extreme weather and volcanic activity, the highlands of Iceland are all but barren in parts. But the region has a "desolate beauty" that has long stirred imaginations and inspired myth and folklore, said Daniel Stables in National Geographic Traveller.

Extending to more than 16,000 square miles, the uplands make up 40% of the island's landmass, and yet snowfall renders them inaccessible by road for much of the year. The time to explore them is the summer, when more than 21 hours of diurnal sunlight "cast the landscape in a soft glow". Days "feel like an endless dream", and you don't need to strike out far across the hills, on foot or in a 4WD, to leave all obvious signs of civilisation behind.

