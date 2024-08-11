A remarkable road trip in Patagonia
Argentine Patagonia is "the land of great drives"
Argentine Patagonia is "thrilling", said Stanley Stewart in the FT – "the scale of it, the solitude, those long empty roads, the Patagonian winds sweeping vast skies clean, the Andes rising in the west".
This is "the land of great drives" – most famously the journey to the deep south along Ruta 40. People come from all over the world to do it, in everything from camper vans, and 4x4s to pushbikes. But there are other, equally spectacular and far less-travelled roads, as I discovered on a recent trip to the region – a 12-night adventure in a 4x4. Heading out from the coastal town of Comodoro Rivadavia, I drove inland for six hours to the Andes, before heading south on Ruta 41, through "savage uninhabited country" where other vehicles became a rare sight: "for four hours I saw almost no one". The gravel road twisted through "woods of fairy-tale trees", and past vistas of "scarred ethereal mountains rearing above water meadows where horses grazed".
In the Posadas valley, beneath the great summit of San Lorenzo, I stayed at the lonely inn of Lagos del Furioso, perched on the isthmus between two lakes, one "electric blue", the other a "delicate" green. The inn's "old-fashioned painted cabins" were delightful, and I filled my days there with fly-fishing, kayaking, and picnicking on deserted beaches and in the gorge where the Rio Furioso "plunges through a narrow defile".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Heading further south, I reached Parque Patagonia, a conservation area run by Rewilding Argentina that now extends to roughly 700 square miles. The park's lodge, La Posta de Los Toldos, is like "a chic ranch house in Montana", with a great chef and a good wine list. Guests can go looking for condors and puma in the Caracoles Canyon, with its "soaring walls" and "cathedral hush". And there's much other wildlife to see, as well as the Cueva de las Manos Pintadas, a cliff face covered with painted hand prints – a "moving and strangely timeless" work of art, between 9,000 and 13,000 years old.
The 12-night trip costs from £7,000pp with Cazenove+Loyd (cazloyd.com).
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Venezuela votes: 'the mother of all stolen elections'
Talking Point Nicolás Maduro has pulled off a breath-taking steal at the ballot box, but his power increasingly relies on foreign allies
By The Week UK Published
-
England's great parakeet invasion
The Explainer How did a parrot from the Himalayas become a common sight in southeast England?
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: August 11, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Tourists welcome: the destinations open to holidaymakers
The Explainer These getaway spots are ideal for conscious travellers who don't want to contribute to the problems of overtourism
By Abby Wilson Published
-
6 rustic homes in modern farmhouse style
Feature Featuring a cedar-clad barn home in Connecticut and an award-winning farmhouse in South Carolina
By The Week Staff Published
-
Lev Grossman's 6 favorite books that explore the Middle Ages
Feature The author recommends works by Dan Jones, T.H. White, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body – a 'riveting' show
The Week Recommends A century after the last Paris Olympics, the 'invigorating' exhibition explores the artistic legacy of the Games
By The Week UK Published
-
Alan Cumming picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The award-winning actor selects works by Douglas Stuart, Christopher Isherwood and more
By The Week UK Published
-
India's visa temples offer divine intervention to hopeful migrants
Under the Radar Visitors believe the 'divine presence inside' can bless worshippers with a successful US visa application
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Coming of Age by Lucy Foulkes: 'wise and revelatory' guide to the teenage mind
The Week Recommends The psychologist shows how our 'enduringly vivid' formative years shape the adults we become
By The Week UK Published
-
Oliver! – Cameron Mackintosh's latest revival is a 'visual delight'
The Week Recommends Performances are 'top-notch' in new staging of classic show
By The Week UK Published