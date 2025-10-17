Political cartoons for October 17

Friday's editorial cartoons include Tomahawk missile talk, the price of red meat, and the bestest boy reports from the Pentagon press room

By
published

This cartoon depicts a smirking Donald Trump with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a third man. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll be sending tomahawk missiles to the war zone immediately!&amp;rdquo; Zelenskyy responds, &amp;ldquo;Finally.&amp;rdquo; The third man whispers to Zelenskyy, &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s sending them to Chicago, Portland, and California.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a heavyset man sitting on a pile of New York Times print editions as he watches FOX News on television. The television antenna is an arrow that points sharply to the right.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Dr. Frankenstein in his dungeon with Igor and a newly created monster. Igor carries a newspaper with a headline of &amp;ldquo;Tariff Inflation Kicks In.&amp;rdquo; The newly created Frankenstein&amp;rsquo;s monster has chicken legs instead of normal legs. Dr. Frankenstein says, &amp;ldquo;I did the best I could, Igor! Have you seen the price of red meat lately?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;New Pentagon News Conference&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and takes place in a press room at the Pentagon. Pete Hegseth is behind a podium and holds a bone. There&amp;rsquo;s a sign above him that reads, &amp;ldquo;Department of War on the News Media, Washington. D.C.&amp;rdquo; Hegseth points to a dog, who is seated in a row of empty chairs. The dog wears a press pass and says, &amp;ldquo;My question is, Who&amp;rsquo;s a good boy?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon puts the reader above a crossroads labeled &amp;ldquo;Middle East&amp;rdquo; that splits sharply to the left and right. The sign to the left reads &amp;ldquo;Peace and Prosperity.&amp;rdquo; The sign to the right is marked &amp;ldquo;Terror&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Do Not Enter, Wrong Way&amp;rdquo; and leads off the edge of a cliff.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon takes place in the sky and shows dozens of dark-colored military drones flying against a light background. The drones have assembled in a formation that resembles Vladimir Putin.

(Image credit: Plop and KanKr / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Pam Bondi as a cruel Lady Liberty. She holds a sword that has impaled three figures labeled Trump foes. Meanwhile, figures labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Friends&amp;rdquo; float gently to the ground with parachutes after having jumped off the scales of justice.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon shows Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger seated at the desk of a man labeled &amp;ldquo;VA. Voters&amp;rdquo; as if she is at a job interview. She says, &amp;ldquo;Some of your more difficult questions I&amp;rsquo;ll be happy to answer after I&amp;rsquo;m hired.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two panel political cartoon. On the left, an angry-looking Pete Hegseth wags his finger and says, &amp;ldquo;No more fatsos! No more beardos!&amp;rdquo; On the right, he points to a rumpled, heavyset man with a press pass and notebook and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m talking to you!&amp;rdquo; The reporter raises an eyebrow.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts two witches working together on a bubbling, flaming cauldron of a gross, thick liquid. One witch reads from a book named &amp;ldquo;101 Spells&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;It says if you can&amp;rsquo;t get Satan&amp;rsquo;s wart, you can substitute with Stephen Miller.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

