September 9 editorial cartoons

Tuesday’s political cartoons include the shadow of Jeffrey Epstein, Russia's answer to peace talks, and tougher citizenship questions

This cartoon depicts two small elephants in suits who are completely covered in shadow from a giant folder labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; that looms over them. One elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Shadow? What Shadow?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two men and a woman amidst a war-torn landscape of rubble and destroyed buildings. One man says, &amp;ldquo;I guess we have Putin&amp;rsquo;s answer to Trump&amp;rsquo;s peace efforts&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This six-panel political cartoon is titled &amp;quot;CITIZENSHIP TESTS BECOME HARDER&amp;quot; and shows six different people taking a citizenship test. In the first panel, the question is, &amp;quot;There are 677 federal district court judges... name them.&amp;quot; The second panel question is, &amp;quot;What was the name of Martha Washington&#039;s cat&#039;s twin?&amp;quot; The third panel question is, &amp;quot;Who played the electro-theremin on &#039;Good Vibrations&#039;?&amp;quot; The fourth panel question is, &amp;quot;How many licks did it take William Howard Taft to get to the center of a tootsie roll pop?&amp;quot; The fifth panel question is, &amp;quot;Yes or no... did the Brady Bunch&#039;s dog disappear with Amelia Earhart?&amp;quot; The final panel question is, &amp;quot;Who torched the White House in 1814... the British, Antifa, or Joe Biden&#039;s robotic clone?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is a two panel cartoon that depicts the Pentagon in the top panel and the U.S. Capitol building in the bottom panel. The Pentagon is titled &amp;ldquo;US Department of War (formerly Defense)&amp;rdquo; and the Capitol building is titled &amp;ldquo;US Department of Whatever (formerly Congress)&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;RFK JR&amp;rsquo;s losing Powerball Numbers&amp;rdquo; There are five circular, spikey germs drawn to look like balls. They are named &amp;ldquo;Increase in Measles&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increase in Mumps&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increase in Chickenpox&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increase in Covid-19&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increase in Polio&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Increase in Hep B&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon features caricatures of four Trump cabinet members and Laura Loomer. Pete Hegseth is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of War!&amp;rdquo; Pam Bondi is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Epstein&amp;rdquo;. RFK Jr. is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Ill-Health &amp;amp; Human Sacrifice&amp;rdquo;. Kristi Noem is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Canine Insecurity&amp;rdquo; and Loomer is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Loomer!&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon features a man in a suit on stage speaking to an audience. He points to a screen that displays Bill Gates, Tim Cook, and Mark Zuckerberg. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Unlike other humans, the Tech Giant subspecies lacks a spine.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Pull his string and he&amp;rsquo;ll say anything.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Speaker of the House Mike Johnson as a doll with a string attached. A hand pulls the strong and Johnson says, &amp;ldquo;Trump was an FBI informant on Epstein&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set outside at night on the roof of a building in New York City. The Bat signal looms over the city sky. Eric Adams stands next to the light that casts the bat signal and speaks to Batman. He says, &amp;ldquo;Thank god you came! Can you get me out of here?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon shows Uncle Sam as a waiter at a restaurant where the special of the night is the &amp;ldquo;Big Beautiful Bill&amp;rdquo;. Uncle Sam holds a platter with a giant cooked pig on it labeled &amp;ldquo;Tax Cut&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump and another man sit at a table for The Rich. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Leave it here. He&amp;rsquo;s got the check&amp;rdquo;. The table next to Trump that will get the check is labeled &amp;ldquo;the States&amp;rdquo; and here sits a worried-looking man holding a newspaper with the headline, &amp;ldquo;Pay up! Billions in Medicaid, Snap cuts.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

