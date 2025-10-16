October 16 editorial cartoons

Thursday's political cartoons include Ukrainian defense, voting rights reconsidered, and the young Republican problem

By
published

This political cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin in a large, wooden chair with two small skulls atop it and flanked by Russia flags. He says, &amp;ldquo;Allowing Ukraine to defend itself is a dramatic escalation.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this cartoon, two kids trick or treat at a house with a jack-o-lantern and a lady on the stoop holding a bowl of candy. One child is dressed as Lady Liberty and the other as a ghost. The Lady Liberty girls says, &amp;ldquo;Our parents used to work for the government&amp;hellip;can we have a couple of sandwiches instead?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in front of the Supreme Court. Four people stand on the steps holding a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Black Voters.&amp;rdquo; A justice in robes peeks out from behind the columns on the building and says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re calling it the &amp;lsquo;Voting Whites Act&amp;rsquo;...&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place on the set of a fictional game show named &amp;ldquo;How much more of this can I take?&amp;rdquo; There is a contestant named Frank who is behind a podium with an American flag. The host of the show is a man in a suit and he holds a microphone. At left, there is a large board listing the categories of questions. It looks like the board from Jeopardy except all the categories are named &amp;ldquo;Bad News.&amp;rdquo; The host says, &amp;ldquo;Once again Frank, it&amp;rsquo;s your turn!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Elephant in the Room.&amp;rdquo; It&amp;rsquo;s dominated by a large elephant that has been drawn so that its head resembles a narrow-eyed Adolf Hitler. The words &amp;ldquo;Young Republicans&amp;rdquo; are written on the side of the elephant.

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a worried-looking mother and father outside their young daughter&amp;rsquo;s bedroom. The door is covered with signs that a girl just about to enter her teens might have, including &amp;ldquo;No parents&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Keep Out&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Unicorn Zone.&amp;rdquo; The girl is in her bedroom, and sits on the bed with her arms crossed and is next to a pile of tablets and cell phones. Her mother says, &amp;ldquo;OK, we promise to limit our screen time and stop obsessing over negative headlines. Can we have our phones, tablets and TV remote back?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a four-panel political cartoon depicting a man looking out a window at different kinds of weather. He says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s raining. The drought is over&amp;rdquo; in the first panel. In the second, he says &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s snowing. Global warming is a hoax!&amp;rdquo; The third panel shows him smiling at the sun outside the window. The fourth panel shows him with a duck. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m hungry.&amp;rdquo; The duck responds, &amp;ldquo;Nonsense! You ate once.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Reporting live from the Pentagon.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a newscaster with a microphone who has been gagged with cloth so he can&amp;rsquo;t speak. There is an empty speech bubble next to him and he wears a press pass with the image of him gagged.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon uses the font and characters from the &amp;ldquo;Monsters, Inc.&amp;rdquo; movie. It is titled &amp;ldquo;Monsters, ICE&amp;rdquo; Two of the characters from the film are dressed as masked ICE agents and are tying the hands of a screaming baby in a diaper. The characters are the large monster and the little round one that resembles an eyeball. The small character says, &quot;We scare because we care!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts Trump holding a dove on one hand and a newspaper in the other with the headline &amp;ldquo;Middle East Peace Deal.&amp;rdquo; The dove says, &amp;ldquo;Nice&amp;hellip;now try brokering one at home.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

