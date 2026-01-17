5 hilariously chilling cartoons about Trump’s plan to invade Greenland

Artists take on misdirection, the need for Greenland, and more

This cartoon takes place on a frozen landscape near the ocean. A polar bear stands near a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Welcome to Greenland.&amp;rdquo; A man in a jacket and hood speaks to Donald Trump, who looks quite angry. The man holds a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Directions to Epstein Island&amp;rdquo; and says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;Wrong island.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman sit on a couch watching TV. The man asks, &amp;ldquo;Can you name one thing Greenland has that we really need?&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Universal free health care.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set outside on the Greenland coast and depicts a number of colorful houses on a hill near the ocean. Two people in winter dress speak to each other. One says, &amp;ldquo;Trump wants Greenland&amp;hellip;When he&amp;rsquo;s a star, he can do anything. Grab &amp;lsquo;em by the island!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a Washington DC office. Stephen Miller points at Greenland on a map and says, &amp;ldquo;Gronland sollte ein teil der vereinigten staaten sein!&amp;rdquo; Miller has two sharp fans and is surrounded by bats. Two men watch the presentation and one says, &amp;ldquo;When did Stephen Miller start speaking German?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts a walrus, a fox, and a polar bear in Greenland. A penguin sits on the walrus&amp;rsquo; hip and an owl rests on the polar bear&amp;rsquo;s back. The animals look angry. The polar bear speaks and says, &amp;ldquo;Why bother annexing Greenland if your energy policy is going to melt it?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week US
Latest
