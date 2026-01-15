Political cartoons for January 15
Thursday’s political cartoons include political parallels, EPA abandoning environment, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
White House halts migrant visas for 75 countries
Speed Read Brazil, Egypt, Russia, Iran and Somalia are among the nations on the list
-
Trump, Senate GOP block Venezuela war powers vote
Speed Read Two Republicans senators flipped their vote back amid GOP pressure
-
Europe moves troops to Greenland as Trump fixates
Speed Read Foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark met at the White House yesterday
-
Political cartoons for January 14
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include Jerome Powell's rap sheet, holiday bill blues, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 13
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a rocky start, domestic threats, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 12
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Mayflower colonisers, Lady Lawless, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 11
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include green energy, a simple plan, and more
-
5 editorial cartoons about ICE killing Renee Nicole Good
Cartoons Artists take on ICE training, the Good, bad, ugly, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 10
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include a warning shot, a shakedown, and more
-
5 hilariously slippery cartoons about Trump’s grab for Venezuelan oil
Cartoons Artists take on a big threat, the FIFA Peace Prize, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 9
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include a look in the mirror, Life of a Showgirl, and more