Political cartoons for January 15

Thursday’s political cartoons include political parallels, EPA abandoning environment, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled Supreme Leaders. The Ayatollah sits cross-legged on a carpet on the left and Donald Trump on a carpet on the right. Both wear Ayatollah-style hats. They share a speech bubble as both say &amp;ldquo;We have the right to shoot domestic terrorists whose protests challenge the legitimacy of our regime.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Two skeletons in suits and badges labeled &amp;ldquo;EPA&amp;rdquo; talk to each other in front of a factory belching out dark-colored, evil-looking smoke. One skeleton says, &amp;ldquo;Clean air? Who gives a (expletive)?&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;All it does is hinder economic growth!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A shocked-looking Uncle Sam sits at a psychic&amp;rsquo;s table upon which rests a crystal ball. The psychic at the table is speechless, crouched over in pain and his head buried after having glimpsed the future.

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A farmer in overalls and his son look out over a field filled with buildings that connect to power lines. A man in a suit, who looks strangely like a robot, points to the field and is near a large sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Data Farm.&amp;rdquo; The boy asks his dad,&amp;rdquo;What are they growing?&amp;rdquo; The dad responds, &amp;ldquo;Alarm!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Weighing His Options.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is outside a restaurant that looks like a McDonald&amp;rsquo;s but is named &amp;ldquo;McDominination.&amp;rdquo; Trump stands on a scale that registers 350 pounds and is straining under his weight. He holds a giant cheeseburger that drips blood and has the word &amp;ldquo;warmongering&amp;rdquo; written across the beef. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;RFK Jr. says red meat is good.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is drawn with two mouths in this cartoon and speaks out of both of them. From the left mouth, he says, &amp;ldquo;The senseless killings of protestors must stop.&amp;rdquo; From the right mouth he says, &amp;ldquo;Talking Iran here, not Minnesota.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This wordless political cartoon depicts a man seated in a chair, smoking a cigar. The man and the chair are drawn in a clever way to resemble a factory made of bricks and concrete. His shoulders belch smoke and his cigar looks like a smokestack. The smoke he blows out collects down and covers people in a cloud of dark smoke. A man in a hardhat has stepped out of the smoke cloud and coughs more smoke.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;How Trump Would Like It.&amp;rdquo; Jerome Powell is on his knees at the Federal Reserve. Donald Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Jerome Powell&amp;hellip;sit, stay&amp;hellip;lower interest rates!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The New Food Pyramid&amp;rdquo;. It depicts RFK Jr. in a suit standing next to some suggested things to ingest. They four things on top are &amp;ldquo;Beef&amp;rdquo; with a picture of a cow head, &amp;ldquo;Raw milk&amp;rdquo; with a picture of a milk jug where flies buzz, &amp;ldquo;Protein Powder&amp;rdquo; with the words &amp;ldquo;sick gains bro&amp;rdquo; on a bottle and then a bottle of Ivermectin with a horse on the side. The next level down has a sharp syringe and the words &amp;ldquo;testosterone, human growth hormone&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;botox&amp;rdquo;. The next has &amp;ldquo;essential oils&amp;rdquo; and a skull and crossbones over the words &amp;ldquo;unregulated supplements.&amp;rdquo; The final part of the pyramid shows a bear&amp;rsquo;s head and the words &amp;ldquo;tainted bear meat.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Three United States Marines in military gear walk across a frozen landscape. The marine in front holds his foot in pain and says &amp;ldquo;Gah!&amp;rdquo; because he&amp;rsquo;s just stepped on something sharp. The other Marines say, &amp;ldquo;They said the only defense Greenland and Denmark has was two dog sleds. Denmark makes Lego! We forgot about the Lego!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

