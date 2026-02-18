Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl: A win for unity

The global superstar's halftime show was a celebration for everyone to enjoy

By
published
Bad Bunny holding a Puerto Rican flag during the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show
Bad Bunny bearing a historic Puerto Rican flag
(Image credit: Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

“Bad Bunny’s critics said his Super Bowl halftime show would be divisive,” said Spencer Kornhaber in The Atlantic. “They were totally wrong.” The world’s most popular recording artist took the world’s biggest stage and chose to throw a party instead of picking a fight, letting his Spanish lyrics and roving celebration of his Puerto Rican culture say all that needed to be said to the forces in America who are menacing Spanish-speaking people of color. In short, “he applied one of the greatest lessons you learn as a part of an oppressed group: Joy is resistance. Pride in your heritage is protest,” said Nadira Goffe in Slate. As he ran through songs from his catalog, including from the record that was recently awarded the Grammy for Album of the Year, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican native danced amid island vignettes, surrounded himself with Latino celebrities including Karol G and Ricky Martin, hosted an actual wedding, and punctuated it all by spiking a football that read “Together we are America.”

Perhaps surprisingly, “MAGA is fighting with itself over Bad Bunny’s show,” said Hafiz Rashid in The New Republic. President Trump immediately issued a Truth Social post calling the performance “one of the worst EVER!” and “an affront to the Greatness of America” because “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.” But there was heavy pushback. On X, conservative influencer Emily Austin applauded Bad Bunny because, instead of dividing the audience, he “chose unity & love.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸