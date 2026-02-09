Seahawks trounce Patriots in Super Bowl LX
The Seattle Seahawks won their second Super Bowl against the New England Patriots
What happened
The Seattle Seahawks Sunday night won their second Super Bowl title by deploying a masterful defensive strategy to defeat the New England Patriots 29-13.
The Seahawks “allowed the Patriots to cross the 50-yard line just three times” and sacked their quarterback six times, said The Athletic. The halftime show by headliner Bad Bunny was also an “all-American triumph,” said William Earl at Variety. The Grammy winner “emphasized unity” and “paid homage to his Puerto Rico roots” in a performance that featured appearances by “music icons” Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, said NBC News.
Who said what
The Seahawks’ win “avenges their agonizing Super Bowl loss” to the Patriots back in 2015, said The New York Times. “We never wavered,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Sunday. “And now we’re world champions.” Losing “definitely hurts,” said Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who was nursing a shoulder injury ahead of the game, but Seattle “played better than us tonight.”
President Donald Trump congratulated “both teams on earning their place in Super Bowl LX,” but called the primarily Spanish-language halftime performance “an affront to the Greatness of America” on Truth Social.
What next?
The Seahawks are the “favorite to win next year’s Super Bowl,” with odds of 8-1 on BetMGM, “implying a roughly 11% chance of a repeat,” said The Athletic.
