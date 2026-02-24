Top general said to warn Trump of Iran attack risks
The Trump administration is considering an attack on Iran, despite cautioning from the Pentagon’s top general Dan Caine
What happened
Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine has been privately cautioning President Donald Trump that attacking Iran carries significant risks and could embroil the U.S. in a prolonged regional conflict, multiple news organizations reported Monday. The U.S. has amassed its largest military force in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and Trump has suggested he is considering anything from limited airstrikes on Iran to a prolonged air campaign aimed at toppling Tehran’s theocratic leadership if ongoing nuclear talks don’t produce satisfactory results.
Who said what
Caine “expressed his concerns at a White House meeting last week with Trump and his top aides,” noting that “shortfalls in critical munitions and a lack of support from allies will add significant risk to the operation and to U.S. personnel,” The Washington Post said. Arab countries have “informed Washington that they would not allow their bases to be used for a strike against Iran,” making any campaign more difficult. As Trump’s “highly respected” top military adviser, “Caine’s position could be particularly influential,” Axios said, “though some sources think Trump himself is leaning toward a strike.”
Responding to the “100% incorrect” reports, Trump said on social media that Caine “would like not to see War” with Iran but believes “it will be something easily won” if necessary. That is “not what General Caine has told Mr. Trump” in “recent high-level White House meetings on Iran,” The New York Times said. “Caine’s thinking directly contradicted Trump’s optimistic characterization,” the Post said, citing multiple sources. Caine provides the president with a “range of military options” and “associated impacts and risks,” Joint Chiefs spokesperson Joe Holstead said, and he “provides these options confidentially.”
What next?
Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Thursday for a next round of talks.
