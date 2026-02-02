Bad Bunny, Lamar, K-pop make Grammy history

What happened

Several artists broke new ground at Sunday’s 68th annual Grammy Awards, including Bad Bunny, whose “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” became the first all-Spanish-language record to win album of the year, and Kendrick Lamar, who broke Jay-Z’s record for most-awarded rapper by scooping five more prizes. “Golden,” from the Netflix hit “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” won best song written for visual media, becoming the first K-pop song to win a Grammy. Billie Eilish won song of the year with “Wildflowers” and British soul pop singer Olivia Dean was named best new artist.

Who said what

This was Bad Bunny’s second nomination for album of the year, and “the culture wars were seen as weighing in Bunny’s favor,” Billboard said. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” the Puerto Rican artist said, in English, in his acceptance speech. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

“Expletives flew as ICE got cursed multiple times by winners,” The Associated Press said. The “frequent pushback” and anti-ICE buttons “marked a much stronger showing of support” than at last month’s Golden Globes, but “public backlash has grown since a Border Patrol officer shot and killed 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti and federal agents detained 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos.” The recent arrest of journalist Don Lemon, who attended the Grammys, “only added to the outcry.”

What next?

“K-Pop Demon Hunters” will also get a chance to make history at the next major awards show, the Academy Awards, on March 15. “Golden” is nominated for a best original song Oscar and the movie is up for best animated feature. Bad Bunny will also be the headline act at the Super Bowl halftime show this coming Sunday.