Political cartoons for February 3

Tuesday’s political cartoons include empty seats, the worst of the worst of bunnies, and more

By
published

Donald and Melania Trump walk into a theater advertising &amp;ldquo;Melania: The Movie&amp;rdquo; on its marquee. Uncle Sam walks by looking at them and his jacket has the words &amp;ldquo;I really don&amp;rsquo;t care do U?&amp;rdquo; written on the back.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Two masked ICE agents stand next to a little boy in a winter hat that looks like bunny ears and a backpack. It is the boy who was removed from Minnesota and taken with his father to a detention center in Texas. He has since been ordered released by a judge. One ICE agent says, &amp;ldquo;Let him go? But are we sure this isn&amp;rsquo;t Bad Bunny?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Caricatures of Donald Trump and Pat Bondi are drawn so that both their heads resemble lemons. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;...Pam, get Lemon.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This two-panel political cartoon depicts a man and a woman in an average home. The reader is positioned outside and sees the man looking through the window amidst a winter landscape. On the left, the man says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m bored, irritable and restless! There&amp;rsquo;s nothing worse than cabin fever!&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, the woman says, &amp;ldquo;We could go see the Melania movie.&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;Ya know, I&amp;rsquo;m OK now.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump stands outside the &amp;ldquo;TRUMP Kennedy Center&amp;rdquo; with Kristi Noem and an ICE agent. A large banner on the building reads, &amp;ldquo;Closed for Renovations.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;How many can you fit in there once all the seats are removed?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;ON THIN ICE.&amp;rdquo; A &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rdquo; hat floats on a small patch of water that has appeared on a frozen lake where the ice has cracked. A sign nearby reads, &amp;ldquo;DANGER: POLLS AHEAD.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a three-panel political cartoon drawn from top to bottom. Each panel features a Robot and the words &amp;ldquo;Amazon&amp;rdquo;. At top, the robot says, &amp;ldquo;The company is cutting thousands of jobs resulting from the efficiencies of using AI.&amp;rdquo; In the middle panel, the robot grabs the letters that spell out &amp;ldquo;Amazon&amp;rdquo; and throws them away. In the bottom panel, the robot says, &amp;ldquo;The good news is that I still have a job.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This two-panel editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;How it Started&amp;rdquo; on the left and &amp;ldquo;How It&amp;rsquo;s Going&amp;rdquo; on the right. Both panels show Donald Trump speaking to an elephant with a &amp;ldquo;GOP&amp;rdquo; hat. On the left, the elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, we need to distract from the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Quick! Release ICE agents into our cities!&amp;rdquo; On the right, the elephants says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, the ICE agents are slaughtering American cities! We need a distraction!&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Quick! Release the Epstein files!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men are being chased by an overweight ICE agent outside a movie theatre showing &amp;ldquo;Melania.&amp;rdquo; The quote on the marquee reads, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll leave you on the edge of your seat because you&amp;rsquo;ll always want to be leaving.&amp;rdquo; The box office advertises &amp;ldquo;Leave a ticket, take a ticket.&amp;rdquo; One man points to the theater and says, &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s hide from ICE in here!&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ll stand out! It&amp;rsquo;s empty!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man sits in an easy chair watching television. Someone pictured on the screen says, &amp;ldquo;ICE OUT!&amp;rdquo; A woman pokes her head around the corner and says to the man, &amp;ldquo;Are you watching the news or the weather?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸