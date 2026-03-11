Political cartoons for March 11

By
published

Donald Trump is on a television screen at a tavern. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;The oil tanker crews must show some guys&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; A newspaper on the bar has a headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Straight of Hormuz blocked by threats.&amp;rdquo; A man in the tavern turns to another man and says, &amp;ldquo;I guess the oil tanker crews came down with a nasty case of bone spurs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man sits on a chair in his home watching the news on television. The female TV anchor points to a chart which shows stocks in a steep decline. The anchor says, &amp;ldquo;Stocks dropped on news the only thing to fear is EVERYTHING!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An elephant wears roller skates and looks unsteady as it heads down a road named &amp;ldquo;Issue&amp;rdquo; to a Republican Retreat at Trump Doral. The roller skates are labeled, &amp;ldquo;Immigration, National Security, Economy.&amp;rdquo; A sign reads &amp;ldquo;polls&amp;rdquo; with an arrow pointing in the other direction.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two Iranian leaders dressed in traditional clothing. They are putting a battered, smoking cloak with a target on it onto a third man. One of the men says to the third man, &amp;ldquo;As Iran&amp;rsquo;s new supreme leader you must wear your father&amp;rsquo;s cloak.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump writes on a large poster with a dark-colored marker. The first five letters spell out &amp;ldquo;Plan AH&amp;rdquo; and then he finishes the sentence with &amp;ldquo;EAD&amp;rdquo; in small letters, so the sign reads &amp;ldquo;Plan Ahead&amp;rdquo; but he did not plan well enough to make all the letters the same size.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a group of normal-looking men and women speaking about taxes. From left to right, they say, &amp;ldquo;I got my refund over a week ago!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I sent my tax forms in last week.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I plan to do my taxes this week.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I still have a week or two to get &amp;lsquo;em done, right?&amp;rdquo; The last person throws away a stack of papers named &amp;ldquo;Deadline&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Meh..the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump holds a marker, with which he&amp;rsquo;s written the words &amp;ldquo;No&amp;rdquo; then a comma, and then &amp;ldquo;more forever wars!&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;My campaign promise wasn&amp;rsquo;t a lie, I just forgot the comma.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Iranian Moderates.&amp;rdquo; A man in Iranian religious clothing holds a shirt that reads, &amp;ldquo;Coronary heart disease to America.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegseth as a little kid, sitting on an American flag cough and playing war like a video game and wearing a headset. He&amp;rsquo;s surrounded by a discarded slice of pizza and a bottle of booze. He holds a game controller and says, &amp;ldquo;Death from the sky!!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Eat Lead! Ratta-tat-tat!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Pew! Pew!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Kill &amp;lsquo;em all! Yee-ha! Kaboom!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is in the Oval Office speaking with three reporters. A female reporter asks, &amp;ldquo;What&amp;rsquo;s the plan for dealing with Iran&amp;rsquo;s new supreme leader?&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Like father, Like son&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

The Week US