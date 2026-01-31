5 highly hypocritical cartoons about the Second Amendment

Artists take on Kyle Rittenhouse, the blame game, and more

This is a two-panel political cartoon. The left panel depicts a masked DHS agent. He says, &amp;ldquo;Alex Pretti should not have been armed at a protest&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; On the right panel, a young man with a long rifle and a backwards hat says &amp;ldquo;Yeah!&amp;rdquo; and the DHS agent responds, &amp;ldquo;Not now, Kyle Rittenhouse.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is a four-panel cartoon with an elephant standing next to a window in each frame. The elephant says &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t blame the guns&amp;rdquo; in the first three frames as the scenes out the windows are Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, and Uvalde. In the final frame a photo of Alex Pretti is next to the words &amp;ldquo;Protestor killed in Minneapolis&amp;rdquo; and the elephant yells, &amp;ldquo;It was the gun&amp;rsquo;s fault!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled, &amp;ldquo;The &amp;lsquo;Hey, Wait a Second&amp;rsquo; Amendment.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump stands in a giant pile of guns. A man in a MAGA hat stands nearby and looks confused. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;You shouldn&amp;rsquo;t bring guns&amp;hellip;I meant only the government can have guns.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a MAGA hat is carrying several guns and wears a T-shirt that reads &amp;quot;Don&#039;t tread on our 2nd Amendment&amp;quot; where a snake forms the &amp;quot;2&amp;quot;. He&#039;s part of a group of protestors that includes a GOP politician with a sign that says, &amp;quot;Hands off only this right. The man says, &amp;quot;Trump should go back to trampling all our other rights.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An elephant in a suit speaks directly to the reader and says, &amp;ldquo;Liberals shouldn&amp;rsquo;t be allowed to carry guns. We called dibs on the 2nd Amendment.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

