Democrats win House race, flip Texas Senate seat

Christian Menefee won the special election for an open House seat in the Houston area

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published
Christian Menefee wins House seat in Houston
Christian Menefee celebrates after winning his House seat in Houston
(Image credit: Jason Fochtman / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

What happened

Christian Menefee on Saturday won a special election for an open House seat in the Houston-area 18th Congressional District, whittling down the chamber’s already thin Republican majority. In a second Texas runoff election, Democrat Taylor Rehmet scored an upset victory over Republican Leigh Wambsganss for a state Senate seat in Tarrant County. Rehmet, a union leader, beat the conservative activist by 14 points in the solidly Republican district, which President Donald Trump carried by 17 points in 2024.

Who said what

Rehmet’s victory was a “stunning upset that injected a fresh and urgent sense” of “panic into the GOP from the Texas Capitol to the White House heading into November’s midterm elections,” The Texas Tribune said. Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and Trump, “had been sounding alarms” about the “too close for comfort” race, The Wall Street Journal said, but “the 31-point swing leftward was a surprise across the board.”

Saturday’s victories “followed a string of wins in recent months for the Democratic Party in local and state elections across the country,” Reuters said. Strategists and analysts view special elections as a “barometer for measuring the national political mood and voter attitudes,” The Washington Post said. But Trump, who endorsed Wambsganss and sent out three get-out-the-vote alerts last week, “tried to play down any effort to connect the unpopularity of his presidency and policies” to the GOP losses. “I’m not involved with that,” he told reporters Sunday. “That’s a local Texas race.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

Once House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) swears in Menefee, 10 months after former Rep. Sylvester Turner (D) died in office, his majority will be so “razor-thin” he will be able “lose only one Republican vote,” the Post said. Rehmet’s “win will be short-lived,” the Tribune said, as he will face Wambsganss again in November for the full four-year term.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸