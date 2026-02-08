Political cartoons for February 8

Sunday’s political cartoons include going down the drain, American history, and more

Political cartoon

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Ingrid Rice / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)



