Properties of the week: impressive ski chalets
Featuring stunning properties in France and Austria
France: Manigod, Haute-Savoie
Tranquil chalet in a breath-taking setting, close to Annecy, Geneva and year-round ski resorts. 4 beds, 3 baths, large terrace, garden with forest, stream and river access. €942,000; Leggett Immobilier
France: Morzine, Haute-Savoie
A luxurious lodge with a pool and a small apartment to renovate. 5 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, open-plan recep, relaxation suite with pool, steam room and treatment rooms, outside hot tub and sauna. €950,000; Leggett Immobilier
France: Les Houches, Haute-Savoie
An excellent 3-bed chalet with an adjoining 2-room flat. 4 beds, 3 baths, terrace, garden, cellar, private parking. €1.8m; Knight Frank SNC
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Austria: The View Chalet, Zell am See
A terraced chalet with mountain and lake views. 2 beds, family bath, 2 large terraces, garden, private ski locker, fully furnished. €699,990; Alpine Property
France: Les Houches, Haute-Savoie
This charming chalet (with views of the Mont Blanc massif) was designed by Alain Mazza, a Chamonix-based architect known for traditional log-construction houses. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, bar, terraces, recep. €1.54m; Knight Frank SNC
Austria: Ache Chalet, Fieberbrunn
This detached chalet is set alongside a stream and is a short stroll from the village. 4 beds, 3 baths, open-plan recep, terrace, garden, sauna, party room with bar, garage and covered storage for skis and sports equipment. €1.25m; Alpine Property.
France: Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, Saint-Marcel
A standalone chalet with panoramic views and a beautiful garden. 4 beds, 3 baths, open-plan recep, sauna, garage. €1.395m; Leggett Immobilier
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Austria: Lofer House, Leogang
Detached family home in a peaceful village surrounded by open countryside. 4 beds (1 en suite), open-plan recep, wooden terrace, private garden. €998,000; Alpine Property
-
The Curious Case of Mike Lynch: an ‘excellent, meticulously researched’ biography
The Week Recommends Katie Prescott’s book examines Lynch’s life and business dealings, along with his ‘terrible’ end
-
Can You Keep a Secret? Dawn French’s new comedy is a ‘surprising treat’
The Week Recommends Warm, funny show about an insurance scam is ‘beautifully performed’
-
Hamnet: a ‘slick weepie’ released in time for Oscar glory?
Talking Point Heartbreaking adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel has a ‘strangely smooth’ surface
-
Book reviews: ‘The Score: How to Stop Playing Somebody Else’s Game’ and ‘The Sea Captain’s Wife: A True Story of Mutiny, Love, and Adventure at the Bottom of the World’
Feature Comparing life to a game and a twist on the traditional masculine seafaring tale
-
Brigitte Bardot: the bombshell who embodied the new France
Feature The actress retired from cinema at 39, and later become known for animal rights activism and anti-Muslim bigotry
-
Giving up the booze
Feature Sobriety is not good for the alcohol industry.
-
Striking homes with indoor pools
Feature Featuring a Queen Anne mansion near Chicago and mid-century modern masterpiece in Washington
-
Film reviews: ‘No Other Choice,’ ‘Dead Man’s Wire,’ and ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’
Feature A victim of downsizing turns murderous, an angry Indiana man takes a lender hostage, and a portrait of family by way of three awkward gatherings