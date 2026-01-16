Properties of the week: impressive ski chalets

France: Manigod, Haute-Savoie

(Image credit: Leggett Immobilier)

Tranquil chalet in a breath-taking setting, close to Annecy, Geneva and year-round ski resorts. 4 beds, 3 baths, large terrace, garden with forest, stream and river access. €942,000; Leggett Immobilier

France: Morzine, Haute-Savoie

(Image credit: Leggett Immobilier)

A luxurious lodge with a pool and a small apartment to renovate. 5 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, open-plan recep, relaxation suite with pool, steam room and treatment rooms, outside hot tub and sauna. €950,000; Leggett Immobilier

France: Les Houches, Haute-Savoie

(Image credit: Knight Frank SNC)

An excellent 3-bed chalet with an adjoining 2-room flat. 4 beds, 3 baths, terrace, garden, cellar, private parking. €1.8m; Knight Frank SNC

Austria: The View Chalet, Zell am See

(Image credit: Alpine Property)

A terraced chalet with mountain and lake views. 2 beds, family bath, 2 large terraces, garden, private ski locker, fully furnished. €699,990; Alpine Property

France: Les Houches, Haute-Savoie

(Image credit: Knight Frank SNC)

This charming chalet (with views of the Mont Blanc massif) was designed by Alain Mazza, a Chamonix-based architect known for traditional log-construction houses. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, bar, terraces, recep. €1.54m; Knight Frank SNC

Austria: Ache Chalet, Fieberbrunn

(Image credit: Alpine Property)

This detached chalet is set alongside a stream and is a short stroll from the village. 4 beds, 3 baths, open-plan recep, terrace, garden, sauna, party room with bar, garage and covered storage for skis and sports equipment. €1.25m; Alpine Property.

France: Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, Saint-Marcel

(Image credit: Leggett Immobilier)

A standalone chalet with panoramic views and a beautiful garden. 4 beds, 3 baths, open-plan recep, sauna, garage. €1.395m; Leggett Immobilier

Austria: Lofer House, Leogang

(Image credit: Alpine Property)

Detached family home in a peaceful village surrounded by open countryside. 4 beds (1 en suite), open-plan recep, wooden terrace, private garden. €998,000; Alpine Property