Properties of the week: houses near spectacular coastal walks

Isle of Wight: Padmore House, Whippingham

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

Fine 17th century house with an elegant Queen Anne facade, set in 15 acres close to the Isle of Wight Coastal Path. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, parking. £2.5m; Spence Willard

Argyll and Bute: Achnaba Town House, Achnaba

(Image credit: Galbraith)

A duplex townhouse in a delightful position on Scotland’s west coast, by Loch Fyne and overlooking Eilean Glas. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, recep, communal garden and grounds, parking. £425,000; Galbraith

Northumberland: The Byre, Fenham

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This handsome stone house is set against the majestic backdrop of Lindisfarne Bay, with views across the tidal causeway to Holy Island and the Farne Islands. 3 suites, kitchen, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £700,000; Finest Properties

Devon: Hope Cottage, Dartmouth

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A charming waterside cottage with views over the River Dart and out to sea. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garage (by separate negotiation). £925,000; Knight Frank

Devon: The Beacon, Exmouth

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A duplex penthouse (red brick building) with views out to sea and along the seafront. Exmouth offers walks along the Jurassic Coast. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, open-plan kitchen/dining room, recep, balcony, communal gardens. £625,000; Knight Frank

Cornwall: Flanders House, Crackington Haven

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Characterful house dating back to the 1600s on Cornwall’s north coast. Set in mature gardens, including an orchard, and close to the beach. 4 beds, 2 baths, 4 receps, garden, workshop, garage. £975,000; Strutt & Parker

Kent: St Elmo, Deal

(Image credit: Bright & Bright)

An impressive Grade II Georgian townhouse on the seafront, with views across the Channel to France. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuilding. £975,000; Bright & Bright

Pembrokeshire: The Hall, Angle

(Image credit: Country Living)