Properties of the week: houses near spectacular coastal walks

Northumberland: The Byre, Fenham
A charming seaside home in Lindisfarne, Northumberland
(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Isle of Wight: Padmore House, Whippingham

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

Fine 17th century house with an elegant Queen Anne facade, set in 15 acres close to the Isle of Wight Coastal Path. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, parking. £2.5m; Spence Willard

Argyll and Bute: Achnaba Town House, Achnaba

(Image credit: Galbraith)

A duplex townhouse in a delightful position on Scotland’s west coast, by Loch Fyne and overlooking Eilean Glas. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, recep, communal garden and grounds, parking. £425,000; Galbraith

Northumberland: The Byre, Fenham

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This handsome stone house is set against the majestic backdrop of Lindisfarne Bay, with views across the tidal causeway to Holy Island and the Farne Islands. 3 suites, kitchen, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £700,000; Finest Properties

Devon: Hope Cottage, Dartmouth

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A charming waterside cottage with views over the River Dart and out to sea. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garage (by separate negotiation). £925,000; Knight Frank

Devon: The Beacon, Exmouth

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A duplex penthouse (red brick building) with views out to sea and along the seafront. Exmouth offers walks along the Jurassic Coast. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, open-plan kitchen/dining room, recep, balcony, communal gardens. £625,000; Knight Frank

Cornwall: Flanders House, Crackington Haven

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Characterful house dating back to the 1600s on Cornwall’s north coast. Set in mature gardens, including an orchard, and close to the beach. 4 beds, 2 baths, 4 receps, garden, workshop, garage. £975,000; Strutt & Parker

Kent: St Elmo, Deal

(Image credit: Bright & Bright)

An impressive Grade II Georgian townhouse on the seafront, with views across the Channel to France. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuilding. £975,000; Bright & Bright

Pembrokeshire: The Hall, Angle

(Image credit: Country Living)

Splendid manor house with approx. ten acres of gardens and woodland running down to the coast. The scenic route from the pier is known locally as the Hall Walk. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 7 receps. £1.5m; Country Living

