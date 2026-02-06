Properties of the week: houses near spectacular coastal walks
Featuring homes in Cornwall, Devon and Northumberland
Isle of Wight: Padmore House, Whippingham
Fine 17th century house with an elegant Queen Anne facade, set in 15 acres close to the Isle of Wight Coastal Path. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, parking. £2.5m; Spence Willard
Argyll and Bute: Achnaba Town House, Achnaba
A duplex townhouse in a delightful position on Scotland’s west coast, by Loch Fyne and overlooking Eilean Glas. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, recep, communal garden and grounds, parking. £425,000; Galbraith
Northumberland: The Byre, Fenham
This handsome stone house is set against the majestic backdrop of Lindisfarne Bay, with views across the tidal causeway to Holy Island and the Farne Islands. 3 suites, kitchen, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £700,000; Finest Properties
The Week
Devon: Hope Cottage, Dartmouth
A charming waterside cottage with views over the River Dart and out to sea. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garage (by separate negotiation). £925,000; Knight Frank
Devon: The Beacon, Exmouth
A duplex penthouse (red brick building) with views out to sea and along the seafront. Exmouth offers walks along the Jurassic Coast. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, open-plan kitchen/dining room, recep, balcony, communal gardens. £625,000; Knight Frank
Cornwall: Flanders House, Crackington Haven
Characterful house dating back to the 1600s on Cornwall’s north coast. Set in mature gardens, including an orchard, and close to the beach. 4 beds, 2 baths, 4 receps, garden, workshop, garage. £975,000; Strutt & Parker
Kent: St Elmo, Deal
An impressive Grade II Georgian townhouse on the seafront, with views across the Channel to France. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuilding. £975,000; Bright & Bright
Pembrokeshire: The Hall, Angle
Splendid manor house with approx. ten acres of gardens and woodland running down to the coast. The scenic route from the pier is known locally as the Hall Walk. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 7 receps. £1.5m; Country Living
