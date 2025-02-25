A long weekend in the Cotswolds

From chocolate-box villages to grand stately homes, the picturesque region has plenty to explore

Arlington Row, Cotswolds.
'Storybook England': the village of Bibury in Gloucestershire shows off the Cotswolds' photogenic charm
(Image credit: eye35.pix / Alamy)
By
published

With its "babbling brooks" and "honey-stoned" cottages, the Cotswolds is "storybook England", said The Times.

Less than two hours from London, the "photogenic" region spans several counties including Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire. Over the summer months, the Instagram-worthy villages are "overrun" with tourists; consider planning a visit in September and exploring by bike to avoid the crowds.

