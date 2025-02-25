A long weekend in the Cotswolds
From chocolate-box villages to grand stately homes, the picturesque region has plenty to explore
With its "babbling brooks" and "honey-stoned" cottages, the Cotswolds is "storybook England", said The Times.
Less than two hours from London, the "photogenic" region spans several counties including Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire. Over the summer months, the Instagram-worthy villages are "overrun" with tourists; consider planning a visit in September and exploring by bike to avoid the crowds.
Things to do
Be sure to spend an afternoon antique shopping in Stow-on-the-Wold, said Time Out. Once known for the wool trade, the "characterful" town is home to a sprawling Market Square lined with independent shops and "superb" delis. Stop by at St Edward's Church to marvel at the "gorgeous north door, flanked by two ancient yew trees".
Of all the footpaths criss-crossing the region, the longest of all is the Cotswold Way, said The Guardian. The trail begins in Chipping Campden and "winds its way south" for more than 100 miles, finishing in Bath. There are 15 sections in total; the best is the nine-mile route from Birdlip to Painswick that passes "beech woodlands, an iron-age hill fort and Cooper's Hill". This is where, every May, crowds gather on the "dizzyingly steep slope" for cheese-rolling.
A trip to the Cotswolds wouldn't be complete without a visit to the "utterly magnificent" Blenheim Palace, said The Telegraph. Located on the "fringes of Woodstock", a short drive from Oxford, the 18th-century Baroque mansion is well worth a visit. Spend an afternoon wandering through its "majestic state rooms" before taking a stroll around the lake to admire the "fabulous collection of trees".
Not far from Tetbury in Gloucestershire lies Highgrove House, the "stately Georgian pile" where King Charles III and Camilla lived for several decades, said The Times. The gardens here are a "living showcase" for the sustainable horticulture the King advocates; look out for the "topiary-trammelled lawns" and the Stumpery, where ferns grow in upside-down tree trunks.
Eating and drinking
The Cotswolds is home to plenty of "exceptional pubs" serving "Sunday roasts worth hunkering down for", said Condé Nast Traveller. For "wood-fired treats" book a table at The Bull in Charlbury, or head to the Double Red Duke in Clanfield for "the tastiest dishes in town and prime spots under candy-striped parasols".
"English whisky has a buzz around it at the moment" and the Cotswolds Distillery is "right in the mix", said The Times. Right in the heart of the region, close to Shipston-on-Stour, the working distillery offers gin- and whisky-making masterclasses where you can "blend your perfect cocktail".
Stroud hosts "one of the country's best farmers' markets" every Saturday, said The Telegraph. Here you'll find a "cornucopia of foodie delights", from "freshly baked bread to pickles and pies". There's also an array of stalls selling honey from local beekeepers and handmade ceramics.
Where to stay
The Wheatsheaf Inn "might just be the perfect pub with rooms", said The Independent. Each of the 14 bedrooms feature "luxe touches" like "roll-top baths" and pretty patterned wallpaper. Best of all is the location: the "ivy-clad inn" is a short drive from some of the Cotswolds' loveliest villages, including Bilbury, Broadway and Bourton-on-the-Water.
Last year, the Pig opened in Cirencester to rave reviews. Set within a "handsome" 17th-century manor house, the property is a "characterful Cotswolds retreat", with a "first-class spa", excellent food and a wonderful "formal" garden, said The Telegraph.
