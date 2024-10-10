Take advantage of sublime October weather at these 7 hotels

If ever given the chance to stay at the awe-inspiring Royal Thanda Club in South Africa or picturesque Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in England, take it. And if you are going to capitalize on such an opportunity, why not plan your visit during the most optimal time? A season when the weather hits that perfect sweet spot of not too cold, not too humid and not too rainy. At these six properties, October is precisely that time.

Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi, Hua Hin, Thailand

With no TVs in the rooms, Allenta Hua Hin - Pranburi offers peace and quiet (Image credit: Aleenta)

The only distractions here are the lapping waves of the water during the day and the twinkling stars overhead at night. Aleenta Hua Hin - Pranburi on Pak Nam Pran bay is designed for rest and relaxation: There are no televisions on the premises, and guests can choose one of three wellness paths, Active, Rest or Nature, to follow during their stay. These are customized for each participant and might include meditation, massages, biking through farmland trails or trekking to the historic Phraya Nakhon Cave.

Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City, Utah

Grand America Hotel is in the heart of Salt Lake City (Image credit: Grand America Hotel)

Having afternoon tea in the Lobby Lounge is a must when staying at the Grand America Hotel, and that goes double during October, when Halloween is on the menu. The Witches Tea Experience is a wickedly fun way to enjoy dainty sandwiches and scones, with costumes not required but encouraged. The Grand America is Salt Lake City's "most opulent hotel," Fodors said, and that extends to the suites. These "big, sumptuous" accommodations average 700 square feet and feature floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping views of the Wasatch Mountains.

Hotel Paracas, Paracas, Peru

Hotel Paracas' massive pool attracts guests and locals alike (Image credit: Hotel Paracas)

Three hours south of Lima is the Paracas National Reserve, a protected expanse of desert, ocean and islands. The Hotel Paracas is a gateway to the reserve and the Ballestas Islands, where visitors will find wildlife like guanay, booby and zarcillo birds, sea lions and Humboldt penguins. The accommodations have an "earthy feel," Condé Nast Traveler said, with wooden floors, bamboo-covered walls and "textiles modeled after pre-Columbian designs." For those seeking sunshine, there is a "glitzy pool" surrounded by daybeds, where waiters "fetch a steady supply of passion fruit sours and ceviche."

Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Oxford, England

Each room at Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons has its own individual design (Image credit: Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons)

This exquisite country manor is "truly exceptional," The Week U.K. said, and has received "extra-stellar reviews" since opening 40 years ago. The property's garden-to-table dining approach shot Le Manoir "into the stratosphere" with two Michelin stars and "never came down again." Guests can learn from the best in gastronomy during their stay, taking a class at the Raymond Blanc Cookery School. That might mean spending a full day focused on stocks and sauces or a half-day in front of the stove before a seasonal three-course meal. After all that time in the kitchen, retreat to your sanctuary, one of the hotel's 32 individually designed rooms.

Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador, Honolulu, Hawaii

The fun Waikiki Swim & Social is on the third floor of Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador (Image credit: Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador)

Get the feel of Hawaiian beachfront living without having to empty your checking account. The Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador offers a "more affordable" hotel option just a "few streets back from Waikiki's golden sand," the Sydney Morning Herald said. The rooms have a mid-century modern feel, and several come with spacious lanais designed for peak ocean, mountain and sunset views. In between treks to the beach, head to the hotel's third floor, home of Waikiki Swim & Social. Here you can hang out in the pool or in a cabana and enjoy tropical cocktails and small bites.

Rosewood Kauri Cliffs, Matauri Bay, New Zealand

Kauri Cliffs is one of the world's best golf courses (Image credit: David Cannon / Getty Images)

Perched above the Pacific and the pristine Northland coastline is Rosewood Kauri Cliffs. Guests are "sure to be enchanted by the magic." Vogue Australia said, with the suites and villas featuring terraces that look out at the ocean and championship Kauri Cliffs golf course, ranked one of the world's best by Golf Digest. Take a swing or experience the "indulgent" spa, where each treatment room opens up to an outdoor space.

The Royal Thanda Club by Thanda Safari, South Africa

This could be your view when staying at The Royal Thanda Club (Image credit: Thanda Safari)

Any safari experience is unforgettable, but some are just the right kind of extra. The Royal Thanda Club's luxurious residences are inside Thanda Safari's private game reserve set back in the hills of northern KwaZulu-Natal. "Authenticity plays a major role" in the club's essence, Elite Traveler said, with guests able to go on twice-daily game drives to see the Big Five wildlife, take bush walks led by specialist guides and learn more about Zulu culture. This is a pricey venture. For those who want to have the Thanda experience on a smaller yet still lavish scale, consider booking the Thanda Safari Lodge.