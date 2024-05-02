7 magnificent hotels to visit before the summer crowds descend

Think of a May vacation as being one last spring fling, a chance to enjoy a getaway before the summer crowds arrive. When you are one step ahead of the masses, you are assured a more pleasant travel experience — and you also usually score lower hotel rates, too.

The Stafford London in London, England

Some of London's biggest attractions are within walking distance of The Stafford (Image credit: The Stafford London)

The choice is yours at the graceful Stafford London. There are three buildings at this boutique hotel: the Main House, where each room and suite has its own color theme and handcrafted furniture; the more modern Mews Suites in the courtyard; and the Carriage House, renovated stables that bring the country to the city. The Stafford London is in the St. James's neighborhood, close to major landmarks like Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace. After a day of sightseeing, come back for afternoon tea at the Game Bird, a drink at the American Bar or an evening with the head sommelier for a five-course dinner with wine pairing.

The Sarojin in Khao Lak, Thailand

Guests at The Sarojin only have to walk a few steps to arrive at a white sand beach (Image credit: David Trood / Getty Images)

The Sarojin feels like a dream. This alluring resort is on a secluded white sand beach, surrounded by acres of tropical gardens. Privacy is paramount, and the guest residences are spread out across seven buildings. There is a beautiful pool for everyone to use, but spring for one of the 14 residences that come with individual pools, spa-like bathrooms and outdoor pavilions. The hotel works with guests to craft special experiences and will do everything from booking a snorkeling adventure at the Similan and Surin Islands' Marine National Parks to setting up a private candlelight dinner by a jungle waterfall.

Cayo Levantado Resort in Samaná, Dominican Republic

The junior suites at Cayo Levantado Resort are spacious (Image credit: Cayo Levantado Resort)

You feel good staying at the new Cayo Levantado Resort, and not just because this is a luxurious, all-inclusive wellness retreat. Cayo Levantado is also an eco-friendly property that uses clean energy, produces its own drinking water, grows its own organic produce and gives guests the opportunity to help maintain coral nurseries and participate in reforestation efforts. Each stay is personalized, with guests picking a wellness path — refresh, restore, relax or renew — that offers activities, therapies and treatments tailored to what their bodies need. The chic suites and villas are warm and inviting and the perfect place to unwind further after a day of rejuvenation.

The Burrard in Vancouver, British Columbia

The Burrard got its start in the 1950s as a motor inn (Image credit: Martin Tessler / The Burrard)

The Burrard is a mid-century gem in downtown Vancouver. This retro spot opened in 1956 as a motor inn and today offers modern amenities along with vintage charm. Guests choose from double, queen and king rooms, all with pillow-top mattresses and Nespresso machines, and can borrow one of the hotel's bikes or e-bikes to tool around town. In between games of ping pong in the courtyard or while headed to dinner on the patio at Burgoo, make sure to look around the hotel and check out the original murals and photographs on display by local artists.

Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa

Swimmers enjoying the pool at the Mount Nelson have a striking view of Table Mountain (Image credit: Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town)

The 125-year-old Mount Nelson Hotel is a pink palace, painted a rosy hue at the end of World War I to symbolize hope and joy. It still feels jubilant, with guests spending their days playing tennis, swimming in the heated pools and indulging in spa treatments. There are rooms and suites to meet all needs, including deluxe cottages with fireplaces, terraces and rose gardens. If you put one item on your to do list, make it this: Afternoon Tea in the lounge. With a menu crafted by Vicky Gurovich, the executive pastry chef, and Craig Cupido, South Africa's first expert tea sommelier, it is an unforgettable experience.

Hotel Byblos in Saint-Tropez, France

The Hotel Byblos has been a Saint-Tropez staple for more than five decades (Image credit: Alexandre Chaplier / Hotel Byblos)

Experience the good life at this legendary property by the sea. The colorful hotel opened in 1967 and over the years has welcomed the likes of Cher, Mick Jagger, Jack Nicholson and Brigitte Bardot. Fashion lovers often opt to book the Suite Missoni, featuring vibrant silk and cotton fabrics by the Italian luxury brand, and starting in May guests can also stay in one of the four new suites designed by Laura Gonzalez. Plan on spending some time at the recently renovated and expanded Byblos Spa by Sisley, and book an Epic Journey. Customized for each guest, the Epic Journeys are based on the elements and include yoga sessions, wellness classes, spa treatments and time in the hammam, sauna and sensory waterfall shower.

Hotel Magnolia in Santiago, Chile

The Lastarria neighborhood is known for its cool boutiques and restaurants (Image credit: diegograndi / Getty Images)

Housed inside a stately restored 1929 mansion, the charming Hotel Magnolia is in the heart of the historical Lastarria neighborhood, close to restaurants, boutiques and parks. The deluxe room with a balcony offers views of Santa Lucia Hill and the busy city streets, while the larger junior suite is covered in wood, from the walls to the floors. Once night falls, head down to the Magnolia Restaurant for dinner and drinks. The menu is heavy on seafood and beef dishes like steer tartar, but there are several vegetarian and vegan options as well.