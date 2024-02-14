7 of the world's most unusual museums
Yes, Beijing has a museum devoted to tap water
Art, natural history and science museums are wonderful places to explore, but sometimes you want a museum shake-up. That's where these seven out-of-the-ordinary museums come into play, with their focus on toilets, tap water and dog collars.
Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum in Yokohama, Japan
Ramen is a staple in many diets (looking at you, college kids), and the humble dish gets its brothy due at this museum south of Tokyo. Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum opened its doors in 1994 and has displays on the history of ramen and offers ramen-making classes. The main draws are the shops that sell different types of ramen and the Sunset Shopping Street, a replica of a traditional sweet shop that sells hundreds of old-fashioned treats and toys.
Mendenhall's Museum of Gasoline Pumps & Petroliana in Buellton, California
Get your motor running at this museum filled with all things service station. On display is the private collection of Jack Mendenhall, a Chevron station owner who spent decades accumulating gasoline pumps and globes, porcelain and metal oil and road signs, license plates and race cars. Today, the museum is operated by his son and daughter-in-law, who have added their own gas station memorabilia to the venue.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Museum of Bread and Art in Ulm, Germany
Grab a slice of culture at the Museum of Bread and Art, an intriguing space that holds more than 16,000 artifacts. The museum is housed inside a Renaissance-era building, and bread is just one part of it. Other topics explored include nutrition, food consumption and daily life. "Bread and strategies to mitigate hunger have been part of our culture and society for thousands of years," the museum said in its mission statement. "Those who take a closer look at bread see our society with sharpened eyes."
Sulabh International Toilet Museum in New Delhi, India
While its focus is the porcelain throne, the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets is much more than that. It also examines the history of hygiene and sanitation, with exhibitions on social customs and etiquette, toilet technology and sewage systems. The museum has three main sections — ancient, medieval and modern — and an extensive collection of objects, including chamber pots, bidets and toilets from 1145 to present day.
The Dog Collar Museum at Leeds Castle in Broomfield, England
Collars have been adorning the necks of canines for centuries, and this museum has examples dating back to the late 15th century. The collection includes rare pieces from the Baroque period and a 500-year-old collar that once protected a Spanish iron herd mastiff from wolves and bears. It's fascinating to see how the collar evolved and the different materials used over the years.
Museum of Sex in New York, New York
The Museum of Sex wants to give visitors a titillating time and does so by fostering an "environment that promotes open dialogue, free from the constraints of self-censorship." The immersive museum was founded in 2002 to "preserve and present the history, evolution and cultural significance of human sexuality," and has in its permanent collection more than 20,000 artifacts, including photographs, clothing, art and ephemera. After taking in exhibitions like "Porno Chic to Sex Positivity: Erotic Content & The Mainstream, 1960 Till Today," head over to the museum's Carnal Carnival bar for a drink.
Museum of Tap Water in Beijing, China
Standing on the site of Beijing's first city water plant is the Museum of Tap Water, which delves into what it takes to bring H20 to a metropolis. The museum has exhibitions on how water is collected and filtered, with photos, models, sand tables and other objects serving as illustrations. It's an educational experience for everyone, especially those who do not have much hydrology knowledge.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.