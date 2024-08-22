6 bustling outdoor markets ripe for exploration

Visit a street market and your senses go into overdrive. There are artisan crafts to see, spices to smell and delicacies to taste, all sprawled out before you. There is an outdoor market ready to short-circuit you, from India to London to Thailand.

Camden Market, London

Independent vendors thrive at the Camden Market (Image credit: Alex Segre / UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

For 50 years, Londoners looking for one-of-a-kind attire have headed to Camden Market. It started as a "beacon" for nonconformists, Condé Nast Traveler said, before attracting "grunge devotees, rockers and hippies." Despite being more popular than ever, the market's independent spirit remains, with stores selling an eclectic mix of vintage and upcycled clothing and all kinds of handcrafted works of wearable art, from leather handbags to silver jewelry to fascinators. The adventure continues at the food stalls, where hungry visitors can globetrot, trying Afghan barbecue, Greek street food, Korean hot dogs, Hawaiian poké bowls and traditional Turkish coffee.

Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Dried fruits and nuts are some of the more popular items to purchase at Chandni Chowk (Image credit: Mike Powles / Getty Images)

Chandni Chowk is as busy and spirited as its host city. Here, you can find just about anything, from staples like spices and flowers to colorful saris and wedding dresses. Stock up on nuts and dried food to snack on during your tour of Chandni Chowk, but save room for street food. For a great paratha, visit the "renowned" Paranthe Wali Gali and savor flatbreads with "several fillings, including potato, paneer and even chile," the Times of India said. Satisfy your sweet tooth at Jalebi Wala, where the fried pastries are "soaked in sugar syrup and taste super delicious."

Chatuchak Weekend Market, Bangkok

Artificial flowers are among the colorful items sold at Chatuchak Weekend Market (Image credit: aluxum / Getty Images)

Brace yourself: With 15,000 stalls set up across 35 acres, exploring Chatuchak is a marathon, not a sprint. Every weekend, about 200,000 people visit the market — the largest in Thailand — to pick up fresh produce, clothing, accessories and home goods. Bartering is part of the deal, and visitors are encouraged to start their negotiations with a smile. Plan on eating at least one meal at a street food stall, with the popular culinary delights including khao man gai (chicken and rice), khao moo daeng (red pork with rice), pad thai and mango sticky rice.

Chichicastenango Market, Chichicastenango, Guatemala

Weavers are among the peddlers at the market in Chichicastenango (Image credit: Arterra / Marica van der Meer / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

This vibrant market offers a "rich mix of the traditional and the tourist," Lonely Planet said, "where local women shopping for a new huipile [blouse] rub shoulders with travelers looking for a textile souvenir." Mayan villagers bring their artisan crafts twice a week, setting up their colorful wares alongside griddles used to puff fresh tortillas. The atmosphere is lively, and the people watching is as stimulating as the shopping.

Khan El-Khalili, Cairo

Khan El-Khalili dates back to the 1300s (Image credit: Khaled Desouki / AFP via Getty Images)

The Khan El-Khalili market has been delighting shoppers since 1382. Hundreds of stalls fill this historic bazaar and as you move through the winding alleys, "you might be enticed to buy incense sticks, small cups of mint tea or mini hookahs," Condé Nast Traveler said. Plan on arriving early in the day so you can take your time looking at the jewelry, smelling the perfume and sampling local favorites like the flaky pastry feteer meshaltet without the later crowds. This timing also gives you a chance to chat with the vendors, ask questions about their products and try to score better deals.

Tsukiji Outer Fish Market, Tokyo

Sushi and sashimi options abound at Tsukiji Outer Fish Market (Image credit: Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)

This is seafood central. While tourists are allowed to visit Tsukiji Outer Fish Market any time, professional buyers get priority in the early mornings, and it is common courtesy to hang back before 9 a.m. so they can quickly visit the different stands and purchase their wholesale goods. After that, feel free to get close to the fish (without touching) and start planning where you want to eat. Tsukiji Yakiuo Ishikawa is a "rare gem," Time Out said, where diners select sashimi-grade fish to grill at their table, each piece having "just a light seasoning of salt or soy sauce to accentuate their natural flavors." Tsukiji Kagura Sushi Honten is another standout, with sushi rice that boasts a "rounded, slightly earthy and nutty flavor that harmonizes perfectly with fresh seafood."