6 bustling outdoor markets ripe for exploration

These lively markets offer shopping with a side of culture

A woman walks in front of an ornate door opening at the Khan El-Khalili market in Cairo, Egypt
The historic Khan El-Khalili market is considered by many to be a place every traveler to Cairo must visit
(Image credit: Jeremy Suyker / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

Visit a street market and your senses go into overdrive. There are artisan crafts to see, spices to smell and delicacies to taste, all sprawled out before you. There is an outdoor market ready to short-circuit you, from India to London to Thailand. 

Camden Market, London

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Japan India Thailand England Egypt Guatemala London Delhi Cairo
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸