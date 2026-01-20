Climate change could lead to a reptile ‘sexpocalypse’
The gender gap has hit the animal kingdom
Image caption: Many reptile species have their sex determined by incubation temperature rather than genes
Lizards, crocodiles and turtles have some rocky times ahead. Warming temperatures have the potential to drastically alter the reproductive ability of reptiles, affecting their genetic breakdown as well as their evolution. With worsening climate change plus habitat degradation, pollution and other human influences, maintaining populations is likely going to be an uphill battle.
Sexual seesaw
Temperature can have a significant effect on reptiles’ diversity. Their sex genetics tend to “differ from typical vertebrates in that their sex is not determined by their genes,” said Scientific American. Rather, the “temperature of their nest pushes them toward becoming male or female.” This is called Temperature-Dependent Sex Determination (TSD). A world of increased heat from climate change means that “entire generations of sexually reproducing reptiles will be dramatically skewed male or female.” This skews the entire balance of species. Some scientists have predicted there could be only one sex of alligators by the year 2100.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Unfortunately, this development may lead to a “sexpocalypse” that spells the end of some species. “Mating opportunities will decline; populations might become inbred,” said Scientific American. In addition, “surviving members of a species that’s already dwindling from other pressures might not be able to find a partner with whom to make babies.” As a result, “these ancient creatures — who have survived since the era of the dinosaurs — simply won’t be able to find mates to sustain the next generation,” said NBC.
Along with the sex breakdown of reptile species, temperatures can also impact their genetic diversity, according to a study published in the journal PLOS Genetics. The study found that extreme temperatures can “alter the genetic recombination” of the Guibé’s ground gecko (Paroedura guibeae), a “small reptile living in the warm ecosystems of Madagascar,” said a release about the study. Genetic recombination is a process where DNA is exchanged between chromosomes, and it “generates genetic diversity, which increases the probability of a species adapting to climate changes.” It also “influences evolution by determining which genetic combinations are passed on to descendants.”
Downward slide
The survival of reptiles is highly dependent on their ability to adapt. Reptiles are some of the oldest animals on Earth and have outlasted “dramatic climate shifts, living through ice ages and intense heat,” said Scientific American. Reptiles at risk “might be able to keep their eggs cool and their sex ratios steady by nesting earlier in the year or in shadier places or by digging deeper in the ground.” However, this would “depend on the animals perceiving the temperature shift” and “having the capacity to do things differently.”
Many reptiles also face additional dangers, giving them even worse odds of survival. “For reptiles that already face habitat loss and pollution, this genetic sensitivity adds a quiet risk,” said Earth.com. The good news is that “by knowing the genetic makeup of males and females, scientists can predict how changes in temperature might affect sex ratios in the wild.” Global warming “not only affects the climate, but also influences the adaptation mechanisms of animals to survive,” Laura González Rodelas, a co-author of the study, said in a statement.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Why scientists want to create self-fertilizing crops
Under the radar Nutrients without the negatives
-
The former largest iceberg is turning blue. It’s a bad sign.
Under the radar It is quickly melting away
-
How drones detected a deadly threat to Arctic whales
Under the radar Monitoring the sea in the air
-
‘Jumping genes’: how polar bears are rewiring their DNA to survive the warming Arctic
Under the radar The species is adapting to warmer temperatures
-
Environment breakthroughs of 2025
In Depth Progress was made this year on carbon dioxide tracking, food waste upcycling, sodium batteries, microplastic monitoring and green concrete
-
Crest falling: Mount Rainier and 4 other mountains are losing height
Under the radar Its peak elevation is approximately 20 feet lower than it once was
-
Death toll from Southeast Asia storms tops 1,000
speed read Catastrophic floods and landslides have struck Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia
-
Can for-profit geoengineering put a pause on climate change?
In the Spotlight Stardust Solutions wants to dim the sun. Scientists are worried.