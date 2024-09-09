A weekend in Polzeath: an outdoor adventure in Cornwall

This Cornish seaside village offers plenty of fun for surfers and families alike

Polzeath beach
Polzeath is ripe for a jolly adventure
(Image credit: PJ photography / Shutterstock)
By
published

Polzeath is a small seaside village but it has become a big name on the north coast of Cornwall. Holidaymakers head there each summer for its rolling white-water waves and dramatic sunsets. It's a mecca for surfers (the likes of David Cameron and Princes William and Harry have been spotted there with boards under arm) as well as families searching for some outdoor fun.

Post lockdown, it "seems to have morphed into a British St Tropez", said Tatler, but unlike the south of France, "its very beauty is in its low key, friendly, family oriented, outdoor vibe".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Cornwall Beach The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Hollie Clemence, The Week UK

Hollie Clemence is the UK executive editor. She joined the team in 2011 and spent six years as news editor for the site, during which time the country had three general elections, a Brexit referendum, a Covid pandemic and a new generation of British royals. Before that, she was a reporter for IHS Jane’s Police Review, and travelled the country interviewing police chiefs, politicians and rank-and-file officers, occasionally from the back of a helicopter or police van. She has a master’s in magazine journalism from City University, London, and has written for publications and websites including TheTimes.co.uk and Police Oracle.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸