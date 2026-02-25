If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: ‘feverish’ dark comedy is a ‘hell of a ride’

Rose Byrne gives a ‘barnstorming’ performance as a mother on the edge

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I&#039;d Kick You
Rose Byrne elicits ‘enormous empathy’ as despairing mother Linda
It’s little surprise Rose Byrne has been nominated for an Oscar for her turn as a “beleaguered mother” in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”, said Clarisse Loughrey in The Independent. “It’s less performance, more self-administered open heart surgery.”

She stars as Linda, a psychotherapist with an absent husband whose infant daughter is suffering from an undisclosed chronic illness that requires a feeding tube and round-the-clock care. When a “great big watery hole” begins to appear in the ceiling of their home, Linda and her daughter are forced to move into a motel.

Writer-director Mary Bronstein brings “passive-aggressive aplomb” to her cameo as the doctor treating Linda’s daughter: “Nurse Ratched for the self-care generation”. And Byrne elicits “enormous empathy”, bringing Linda vividly to life with her “lightning-fast double-takes” and “sharp monologues”. Producer Josh Safdie also leaves his mark, helping to infuse the film with a “manic energy” akin to “Marty Supreme”, his Oscar-tipped hit about a shoe salesman desperately trying to make it as a professional table tennis player.

