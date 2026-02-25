If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: ‘feverish’ dark comedy is a ‘hell of a ride’
Rose Byrne gives a ‘barnstorming’ performance as a mother on the edge
It’s little surprise Rose Byrne has been nominated for an Oscar for her turn as a “beleaguered mother” in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”, said Clarisse Loughrey in The Independent. “It’s less performance, more self-administered open heart surgery.”
She stars as Linda, a psychotherapist with an absent husband whose infant daughter is suffering from an undisclosed chronic illness that requires a feeding tube and round-the-clock care. When a “great big watery hole” begins to appear in the ceiling of their home, Linda and her daughter are forced to move into a motel.
The film soon unfurls into a “psychological horror-comedy of postnatal depression and lonely parental stress”, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. Byrne delivers a “barnstorming performance” as a “mother and therapist” who “must present at all times as keeping it together, but who in fact is losing it every day”.
“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” is part of a “burgeoning genre” of films which reveal motherhood to be a “sinister trap, a social prison and, very literally, a trigger for psychosis”, said Kevin Maher in The Times.
Writer-director Mary Bronstein brings “passive-aggressive aplomb” to her cameo as the doctor treating Linda’s daughter: “Nurse Ratched for the self-care generation”. And Byrne elicits “enormous empathy”, bringing Linda vividly to life with her “lightning-fast double-takes” and “sharp monologues”. Producer Josh Safdie also leaves his mark, helping to infuse the film with a “manic energy” akin to “Marty Supreme”, his Oscar-tipped hit about a shoe salesman desperately trying to make it as a professional table tennis player.
Packed with “close-ups and close calls”, Bronstein’s “feverish film will have you sweating”, said Chris Wasser in the Irish Independent. But it’s a “hell of a ride” and Byrne is outstanding as a mother forced to cope with everything alone. “Exhilarating cinema.”
Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.