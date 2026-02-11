One great cookbook: Joshua McFadden’s ‘Six Seasons of Pasta’
The pasta you know and love. But ever so much better.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A classic cookbook is often formed in the forges of time. Years of kitchen use and page-flipping transform a book into a genre fixture. Every now and again, a brand-new book waves its knowing hand. People look in its direction, tow it into the kitchen, cook from it once, then again. And again. They ask themselves, “Is this text an instant classic?”
“Six Seasons of Pasta: A New Way with Everyone’s Favorite Food,” released in October 2025, is one such cookbook.
Division as greatness
“Six Seasons of Pasta” was, in many ways, fated to be a triumph. Its chef-author, Joshua McFadden, had been known for years as a vegetable soothsayer. His debut cookbook, “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” showed how to bring vegetables to glorious life. His co-author, Martha Holmberg, translated McFadden’s restaurant-minded technique into unimpeachable recipes for the home cook.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
McFadden is as impassioned about pasta as he is about the garden, so he and Holmberg replicated their winning formula. As with their debut cookbook, “Six Seasons of Pasta” is anchored by six chapters that divide the year into six rather than four seasons: spring, early summer, midsummer, late summer, fall and winter. Artichokes star in five pastas for spring, including in radiatore with chicken and lemon-flavored ricotta. Eggplant appears with linguine, tomato and almond pesto, or nestled with capers and golden raisins between ribbons of mafaldine. You get the idea.
Boil, boil, toil and (no) trouble
The book opens its aperture to the amplest of wide angles, too. “Six Seasons of Pasta” begins with a series of treatises on the fundamentals of McFadden’s pasta-cooking style. “Cooking pasta is simple in the way writing a haiku is simple,” he writes.
He clarifies how much salt is the right amount to add to your boiling water. He reveals the effortlessness of building your sauce in the skillet as the pasta boils. He tells you why you should add any cheese while you finish cooking the pasta in said skillet: so the cheese has an opportunity to melt and emulsify the sauce. Richness is goodness, and McFadden’s 50/50 mix of pecorino and Parmigiano-Reggiano is a pantry godsend.
For the make-ahead, ragu-obsessed there is a chapter on long-cooked sauces, including a white chicken ragu woodsy with thyme and rosemary, a black peppercorn-laden short rib ragu and even a vegan nut ragu with five kinds of nuts. Faultless recipes for now, impeccable recipes for your future self, exhilarating recipes and guidance that upends how you cook: All the makings of a classic.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
-
Scientists are worried about amoebas
Under the radar Small and very mighty
-
Buddhist monks’ US walk for peace
Under the Radar Crowds have turned out on the roads from California to Washington and ‘millions are finding hope in their journey’
-
American universities are losing ground to their foreign counterparts
The Explainer While Harvard is still near the top, other colleges have slipped
-
How to navigate dating apps to find ‘the one’
The Week Recommends Put an end to endless swiping and make real romantic connections
-
February TV brings the debut of an adult animated series, the latest batch of ‘Bridgerton’ and the return of an aughts sitcom
the week recommends An animated lawyers show, a post-apocalyptic family reunion and a revival of a hospital comedy classic
-
Caribbean resorts that call for serious rest and relaxation
The Week Recommends Serenity is a flight away
-
February’s books feature new Toni Morrison, a sapphic love tale and a criticism of Mexican history
The Week Recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Autobiography of Cotton’ by Cristina Rivera Garza, ‘Language as Liberation’ by Toni Morrison and ‘Heap Earth Upon It’ by Chloe Michelle Howarth
-
Spoil those special someones with these charming Valentine’s Day gifts
The Week Recommends Make them ooh and aah
-
February’s new movies include rehab facilities, 1990s Iraq and maybe an apocalypse
the week recommends Time travelers, multiverse hoppers and an Iraqi parable highlight this month’s offerings during the depths of winter
-
Exploring Vilnius, the green-minded Lithuanian capital with endless festivals, vibrant history and a whole lot of pink soup
The Week Recommends The city offers the best of a European capital
-
The best fan fiction that went mainstream
The Week Recommends Fan fiction websites are a treasure trove of future darlings of publishing