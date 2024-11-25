This winter heed the call of these 7 spots for prime whale watching
Make a splash in Maui, Mexico and Sri Lanka by catching a variety of whale species showing off
Whales seek warmer weather in the winter, just like snowbirds. After spending their summers in Alaska, humpbacks trek down to Mexico and Hawaii to give birth in subtropical waters, passing by gray whales who frolic off the California coast. The winter whale-watching season typically runs from December to April, and for your best chance of spotting the majestic creatures, head to these locales — or travel even further, to Costa Rica, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
In Cabo San Lucas, the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez meet, resulting in a biodiverse area that "transforms into a spectacular theater during the whale migration season," Fodor's Travel said. Gray, blue, humpback, sperm and fin whales take over, and those eager to see them book tours in fast-moving zodiac boats and catamarans. These excursions often double as sightseeing tours, so get your cameras ready to snap photos of Cabo landmarks like the Land's End arch.
Kaikoura, New Zealand
Thanks to the Earth's tilted axis, when it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere, it is summer in the Southern Hemisphere. That means starting in December, whale watching in gorgeous Kaikoura, on the South Island of New Zealand, is a warmer affair. Right off the coast is the 37-mile long Kaikoura Canyon, which attracts blue whales, humpbacks and hundreds of resident sperm whales. Several tours are given by Maori guides, who view whales as magnificent creatures and ancestors. "In Maori mythology, we see ourselves as the younger brother of the whale, so the connection is very special," Whale Watch Kaikoura Chairman Thomas Kahu said to CNN.
Marino Ballena National Park, Costa Rica
Lush and vibrant, Marino Ballena National Park is a "small but important marine park," Lonely Planet said, protecting coral and rock reefs. It is also one of the best spots for whale (and dolphin) watching in Costa Rica, with humpbacks and their babies settling in the area for the winter. Book a whale watching tour, or see what you can spot from the Whale Tail, a stretch of sand that looks like its namesake during low tide.
Maui, Hawaii
There are no bad ocean views in Maui, and that goes double during the winter, when thousands of humpback whales call the island home. One of the most relaxing ways to see them is by staying in Kaanapali Beach and booking a hotel room with a balcony. That way you can sit outside with a drink of choice and watch the whales go by (the truly lucky will see them breach). This is "one of the best beaches in Hawaii," Travel and Leisure said, and a "favorite spot for swimming in clear water, sunbathing on soft white sand, snorkeling and kayaking."
Mirissa, Sri Lanka
Migrating blue whales flock to the warm and calm waters of Mirissa, where in recent years boat tour operators have stepped up to ensure they "respect welfare guidelines about cetaceans," Lonely Planet said. An ethical tour will have a small group on board and stay a good distance from the whales, putting the boats' engines in neutral when near the animals and avoiding "groups of mothers and young completely." When your tour is over, Mirissa Beach, a "vision of tropical bliss," awaits.
Monterey Bay, California
A "uniquely cold and very deep submarine canyon" in Monterey Bay makes the area a "hotbed" of whale activity, Travel and Leisure said. You could take a boat tour — be sure to book one with a marine biologist who can field your questions — but whale watching is also possible from land. Head to a high clifftop for the best vantage point, and prepare to sit a spell, as "spotting whales from the shore takes patience." If you happen to run out of patience, move on to the Monterey Bay Aquarium where you are guaranteed to see adorable sea otters, African penguins and jellyfishes.
San Juan Islands, Washington
Gray and humpback whales may migrate, but not every marine mammal is on the move during the winter. Pods of killer whales, or orcas, stay around the San Juan Islands year-round. Orcas are actually dolphins, but these beloved black-and-white creatures typically top the list of wildlife people want to see while on a whale-watching tour. On San Juan Island, the second-largest island in the archipelago, Lime Kiln State Park is a "notable spot in the inner Salish Sea for whale watching," AARP said, and "easily accessible via car and ferry from Seattle." The islands may be close to the bustling city, but during the winter they get about half of the city's rainfall.
