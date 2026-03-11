‘If you don’t live here, it’s quite frankly none of your business’

‘Don't let Gracie Mansion bomb scare obscure far-right’s danger’

Sara Pequeño at USA Today

After a bomb scare at an “anti-Muslim protest outside the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani,” the media “focused on the potential harm these IEDs could have caused,” says Sara Pequeño. But the “presence of far-right, Islamophobic protesters in New York City is also deplorable, and failing to get the attention it deserves.” The protest organizer “lives in Florida,” and it’s “pathetic that someone would come all the way from Florida because they’re outraged that New York City has a Muslim mayor.”

‘Mojtaba Khamenei brings monarchy back to Iran’

Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh at The Wall Street Journal

The late Iranian ayatollah’s “son and successor, the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has neither his father’s experience nor Khomeini’s pedigree,” say Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh. His “ascent marks the collapse of the last egalitarian pillar of the revolution, namely that the mullahs, unlike decadent Persian shahs, don’t do dynastic succession.” The “revolution has come full circle. Even without regime change, monarchy has returned to Iran,” and Mojtaba “will continue his father’s search for foreign devils.”

‘How many Waymos is too many Waymos?’

Allison Arieff at the San Francisco Chronicle

The number of Waymos on the street is a “critical question. And we don’t know the answer to it,” says Allison Arieff. That “needs to change, particularly as the company and others like it dramatically scale up.” Waymo has “eroded public trust in its technology,” and “offering greater data transparency would help restore it — and start needed discussions about other regulations for Waymo and the rest of the burgeoning autonomous taxi industry.”

Tom Jones at the Poynter Institute

Some “were upset that Trump never removed his white ‘USA’ baseball cap” during a dignified troop transfer, but Fox News “actually used footage from another time Trump attended a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base,” says Tom Jones. As “far as the wrong video, was it an honest mistake, or was the network trying to protect Trump?” When it “comes to coverage of Trump, it’s hard to give Fox News the benefit of the doubt.”

