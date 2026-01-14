‘The surest way to shorten our lives even more is to scare us about sleep’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘You know what might help us sleep better? Fewer scary studies about lack of sleep.’
Vinay Menon at the Toronto Star
Don’t “read studies about sleeping if you want to get a good night’s sleep,” says Vinay Menon. Science has “tricked us with a false promise: thinking about sleep will help us sleep. It does the opposite.” At a “time when the world has entered a chaos moon phase, the last thing your brain needs is an internal narrator freaking you out.” There “should be a moratorium on all sleep studies until the news isn’t so disturbing.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘America’s a la carte economy is making everyone feel poorer’
Beth Kowitt at Bloomberg
The U.S. has an “a la carte economy, with an add-on, up-sell or ‘optimization’ around every corner,” says Beth Kowitt. Companies have “gotten smart to the practice of unbundling: break down the cost of a product or service into its component parts, advertise the lower sticker price, and then spin the additional costs to consumers as a perk that offers customization and freedom.” But this is “exacerbating the deepening sense among many in this country that they can’t keep up.”
‘Stephen Miller wants us to fear him’
Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian
If “you want to understand what’s happening in the U.S. right now, and what is likely to happen next, don’t just focus on Donald Trump. Rather, pay close attention to Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller,” says Arwa Mahdawi. Miller is the “driving force behind the Trump administration’s most extreme policies.” What “people like Miller want most of all is for us to fear them; that’s why they’re all so obsessed with talking about strength and force and power.”
‘Working more doesn’t make you more productive’
Joe O’Connor and Jared Lindzon at Time
Historically, the “worker who logged the most hours at work was an organization’s most valuable employee. But that isn’t necessarily the case anymore,” say Joe O’Connor and Jared Lindzon. As “AI promises to transform how we work, and the four-day workweek movement gains steam, it is time to admit once and for all that working more does not make you more productive.” Amid an “emphasis on hours over outcomes, workers are under constant pressure to forgo their rightfully earned time off.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Book reviews: ‘The Score: How to Stop Playing Somebody Else’s Game’ and ‘The Sea Captain’s Wife: A True Story of Mutiny, Love, and Adventure at the Bottom of the World’
Feature Comparing life to a game and a twist on the traditional masculine seafaring tale
-
How Mississippi moved from the bottom to the top in education
In the Spotlight All eyes are on the Magnolia State
-
Why Greenland’s natural resources are nearly impossible to mine
The Explainer The country’s natural landscape makes the task extremely difficult
-
‘The security implications are harder still to dismiss’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Even those in the United States legally are targets’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump DOJ targets Fed’s Powell, drawing pushback
Speed Read Powell called the investigation ‘unprecedented’
-
EU-Mercosur mega trade deal: 25 years in the making
The Explainer Despite opposition from France and Ireland among others, the ‘significant’ agreement with the South American bloc is set to finally go ahead
-
Unrest in Iran: how the latest protests spread like wildfire
In the Spotlight Deep-rooted discontent at the country’s ‘entire regime’ and economic concerns have sparked widespread protest far beyond Tehran
-
‘Despite the social benefits of venting, people can easily overdo it’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘All of these elements push survivors into silence’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Space is one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement in Washington’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day