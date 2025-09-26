Enjoy the scenery on these 7 colorful fall road trips

Fall is the perfect moment for a road trip. Roll down those windows, let in that cooler air and soak up the views of fiery foliage, falling leaves and changing landscapes. These seven treks have nature putting on a show around every curve.

Follow the Covered Bridge Loop Trail in Indiana

The Zacke Cox Bridge has been in Parke County since 1908 (Image credit: Different_Brian / Getty Images)

Covered bridges add charm to country roads, and Indiana has plenty dotting the landscape. The 216-mile Covered Bridge Loop crosses through six foliage-filled counties, with stops at nine historic bridges. If that’s not enough to scratch your itch, head to Parke County in western Indiana, known as the Covered Bridge Capital of the World. This rustic region is home to 31 covered bridges that were primarily “built in the 1800s and still in use,” said Midwest Living.

Traverse the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and Virginia

The Blue Ridge Parkway connects two beloved national parks (Image credit: Thomas O'Neill / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

This 469-mile road between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia winds its way past “split rail fences, old farmsteads, mountain meadows and scenic overlooks,” said Travel and Leisure. Stretch your legs stops at farm stands and during hiking breaks — both parks have trails for all skill levels.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Make your way from Portland to Bend, Oregon

The awesome Multnomah Falls mesmerize visitors (Image credit: Nick Wiltgen / Getty Images)

This journey starts on a high note, with a drive through the “ultra-scenic Columbia River Gorge” and “vista after vista of dramatic cliffs and rushing waterfalls,” said The Points Guy. The route goes by some of Oregon’s most beloved — and photographed — sights, including the “towering” Multnomah Falls, Three Sisters volcanic peaks and Smith Rock State Park. Here you will find “striking red rocks” alongside “beautiful” fall foliage, and the cooler temperatures ensure hiking and rock climbing are a delight.

Hit the Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway in Pennsylvania

Fallingwater is now open to the public as a house museum (Image credit: Richard A. Cooke III / Corbis / Getty Images)

Considered to be one of the “most beautiful autumn drives in the state,” the Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway hugs the western foothills of the Allegheny Mountains, offering “unparalleled views,” said The Keystone. Carve out time for breaks in Ohiopyle State Park, where visitors can hike “among flaming fall colors and waterfalls,” and Frank Lloyd Wright’s “masterpiece” Fallingwater.

Drive the Needles Highway in South Dakota

Squeezing through the rock openings is a highlight of the Needles Highway (Image credit: Patrick Gorski / Getty Images)

The Needles Highway has enough twists, turns and surprises to rival any roller coaster. This “jaw-dropping” drive starts in Custer State Park and while it is only 14 miles, the highway is not “meant to be traveled quickly,” said Thrillist. Instead, go slowly through the narrow openings and snap photos of your car “barely clearing the granite walls.”

Ride the Green Mountain Byway in Vermont

A typical scene along the Green Mountain Byway (Image credit: Chiara Salvadori / Getty Images)

Once autumn hits, the Green Mountains “erupt in color,” and some of the most “picturesque” sights can be seen from the Green Mountain Byway, Travel and Leisure said. On the journey through towns like Waterbury and Stowe, the road passes farmland and “rolling hills interrupted by church steeples,” guaranteeing a bucolic drive.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take the Bighorn Scenic Byway in Wyoming

Aspen trees provide pops of color along the road (Image credit: Don Smith / Getty Images)

Short on time? A trip along the 58-mile Bighorn Scenic Byway can be done in a day, with plenty of opportunities to stop and take in views of meadows, canyons, waterfalls and spectacular aspen and deciduous trees. After gliding through the Bighorn Mountains, turn off the byway and visit Sheridan, a historic town where “New West meets Old West” and you can “embrace your inner cowboy” at spots like King’s Saddlery Museum, said USA Today.